We have clarity!

jreg1
- Mar 21, 2005
He cannot lead us without Tyreek on the field! He is good when everything is close to perfect. Do not make the mistake of committing huge money and killing our cap for years ro come. That was a game that Tua had to win and he didn't. Spare me the we were up crap he was handed turnovers deep in the Titans end so he didn't have to do much. This was a pathetic loss but hopefully it provides clarity on what we cannot do next year when it comes to paying Tua 45 or 50 million dollars!
