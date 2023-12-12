 We have clarity! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We have clarity!

He cannot lead us without Tyreek on the field! He is good when everything is close to perfect. Do not make the mistake of committing huge money and killing our cap for years ro come. That was a game that Tua had to win and he didn't. Spare me the we were up crap he was handed turnovers deep in the Titans end so he didn't have to do much. This was a pathetic loss but hopefully it provides clarity on what we cannot do next year when it comes to paying Tua 45 or 50 million dollars!
 
Tua without Tyreek in 2023 looks worse than Tua without him in 2021.
 
He cannot lead us without Tyreek on the field! He is good when everything is closer perfect. Do not make the mistake of committing huge money and killing our cap for years ro come. That was a game that Tua had to win and he didn't. Spare me the we were up crap he was handed turnovers deep in the Tirans end so he didn't have to do much. This was a pathetic loss but hopefully it provides clarity on what we cannot do next year when it comes to paying Tua 45 or 50 million dollars!
Big mistake if we pay this guy big money
He’s limited
Not bad but very limited
 
The defense gave up 15 points in 4 minutes.
Another embarrassing collapse on National TV
Great job by the team and coaches.
Fangio went to a hybrid prevent so friggin early. Levis is a rookie, send at least one extra guy. Im not saying sell out but keep the pressure on him. We didnt and he picked us apart. And I hate to pick on him but Howard getting beat by a RB for a deep ball was brutal.
 
No way you pay Tua. have Carolina give us two firsts before you pay him and get a QB with an arm stronger than an above average sized middle school Qb. Plus it would not hurt to have olinemen who are tougher than a potato chip and don’t break every time they get touched.
 
Why do we not change our defensive front ever? 2 d tackles and 2 stand up edge rushers!!! No disguise!!!
 
Tua needed to step up and make some plays to save this game on that last drive and failed. Some of it though is poor play calling by McDaniel
 
