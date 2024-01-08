We have the only QB in the history of the NFL who cant run a QB sneak

Think about this. We have the only QB in the history of the NFL who we cant even run a QB sneak with. Meanwhile, Allen is literally going right at our defense, imposing HIS will.



Why is that important you may ask? Who the hell cares?



It takes you into the mind of McDaniel. He LOVES his players and he gave new life to Tua, who was nothing more than an average QB in this league. He turned him into a pro bowler... but come on, a coach and scheming things up can only do so much.



I'm tired of people treating Tua like some god. He is an awesome dude off the field and I wish him and his family all the best but this is the freaking NFL where guys get lit up. Josh Allen, Hurts, Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert, Baker... these guys take a beating for their teams. They "will" their teams to victory (baker not so much, he's just meh) but hopefully you get the point.



McDaniel is so scared to get Tua hit, he runs a scheme that is basically one-read and out.. which looks amazing when it works but all the great coaches figured that **** out and it's obvious.



22 points vs Cowboys (It took 5 fgs from Sanders), 19 points vs Ravens (late TD when game was over),



***14 points vs Bills (2nd half, our possessions were 3 and out, 3 and out, 3 and out, 3 and out, aand an INT on the 4th play)***



We need a QB who can sit in the pocket, take a hit, run a ****ing qb sneak, use his legs to extend plays.



How many times have you been in awe of mahomes, burrow, allen, stroud, even herbert extend plays with their legs keeping plays alive. With Tua, if his read isn't open, we're ****ed. We need a modern NFL QB.



Okay rant over. I'm just pissed that this is what we can expect for at least another year and yet we all KNOW what next year will be... the EXACT same **** as this year. Tua putting up wild numbers against pathetic teams and shitting the bed when it matters. We have seen this time and time again.