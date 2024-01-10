We injure ourselves

Have you counted the number of injuries directly caused by our own players? Our SBs, seemingly out of position often run into each other, usually with dire consequences… a busted play, and broken bones. Our Lineman get rolled up in, twice due to sloppy play by their another lineman.

Again, against the Ravens and Bills, we took ourselves out of plays by being clustered, not staying in our lanes. Pursuit is a good thing, but doing so hasn’t always given good results.

Maybe a change of strength and conditioning coach would be an idea.. along with new secondary and ST coaches. Who has a lumbering… and now NECESSARY LB-DE chasing down punt returners. Cam Goode is also done. We are not a smart team. Great locker room, great guys, but young healthy players are needed…. In 2024.