We Lost An Active Fin Fan last night...

This one hurts. He was my best friend irl of 26 years. When I first moved to Boise, Idaho, in 1999, we first met at a sports bar called The Crescent Bar. He was wearing the white away Marino jersey, me the Zach Thomas away jersey. We hit it off as fans, and became best friends. His family was mine, and mine his. Please raise a glass and give a nod, Finheaven. He loved this site almost as much as his Dolphins.

RIP Goin' Deep (Chris).

Love you man. Sundays won't be the same without your texts during the game. ❤️Polish_20241209_155519100.jpgScreenshot_20241209_155710_Messages.jpgScreenshot_20241209_155714_Messages.jpgScreenshot_20241209_155718_Messages.jpgScreenshot_20241209_155723_Messages.jpg
 
Tough to lose someone U share such a great Bond with. Stay strong. He’s still watching from above.
 
its almost like you pulled those text conversations directly from my phone.... Sorry for your loss.
 
Sorry for your loss brother

RIP
 
