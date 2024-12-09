We Lost An Active Fin Fan last night...

marino2duper73
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 6, 2004
- Messages
- 2,762
- Reaction score
- 4,428
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Twin Falls, Idaho
This one hurts. He was my best friend irl of 26 years. When I first moved to Boise, Idaho, in 1999, we first met at a sports bar called The Crescent Bar. He was wearing the white away Marino jersey, me the Zach Thomas away jersey. We hit it off as fans, and became best friends. His family was mine, and mine his. Please raise a glass and give a nod, Finheaven. He loved this site almost as much as his Dolphins.
RIP Goin' Deep (Chris).
Love you man. Sundays won't be the same without your texts during the game.
RIP Goin' Deep (Chris).
Love you man. Sundays won't be the same without your texts during the game.
Last edited: