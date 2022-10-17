We might be a dumb team…

Dumb teams are those that are highly penalized and have a knack for beating themselves. We sit at 4th in the league in penalties this year vs middle of the pack last year.



I don’t like losing but it’s easier to accept when you simply get beaten by a better team. However, 2 or possibly all 3 of our losses could be in large part attributed to the us being dumb and undisciplined. Yesterday the Vikings did absolutely nothing to earn a win. 234 yards. 7, 3 and outs. They stunk / our D shut them down.



10 penalties to 2 - that was the biggest factor for me. We left 10 points on the field in the first quarter thanks to penalties taking us out of FG and RZ range (2x - we had 1st and goal at the 2 and then the 9). We punted from the 42. Who does that?



Against the Jets we made 2 huge defensive stops - or so it seemed - but the guys sacking the QBs got too handsy and got called for facemasks. In fact, we had 4 hands to the face penalties in that game. That’s what dumb teams do. They find ways to turn great plays into good plays for the other team.



I don’t know if we are truly as stupid as we were the past couple of games or it’s due to the musical chairs at QB or what - which is why I say “might be” a dumb team.



But make no mistake - penalties and lack of discipline are like 99% on coaching. We have a recent history where the offensive guru coaches like Cameron, Philbin and Gase had dumb teams. Flores was a mess but his attention to fundamentals allowed his teams to not beat themselves at least. By the way, this is why NE is winning w backup QBs. If you don’t beat yourself, you are always in the game.



Not turning on MM but raising a caution flag.



Penalties aren’t the only “dumb” thing going on here. The other one is a lack of commitment to the run game - even when it’s working. Where have we seen this before??



Here’s the brutal reality about this offense. It’s had one game where it scored a lot of points. W Tua we scored 20, 45 and 21. Without we’ve scored 15, 17 and 16. So one good offensive performance. Clean up the penalties and more points go on the board. Six games in this offense looks more like an Adam Gase one if you simply go by the scoreboard