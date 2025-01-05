We Must NOT Make This Mistake

We MUST NOT draft a qb this year thinking he will replace Tua. This organization is 100% NOT ready to draft a qb and develop him into a starting qb.



The coaches are inept, the line is beyond inept, the team is not good enough to support such qb. We could have the second coming of Marino brought in but would be ruined by this entire organization... hate him or love him, it's what happened to Tua. All injuries aside.



We have to build the lines first. Both sides. This year is the perfect time to do that. Every single pick should be a linemen on either side, preferably starting on offense. We have weapons already. Like it or not we are stuck with them, it is what it is. We aren't weak there.



Build a somewhat solid foundation for the next qb should be priority number 1. We can even pick more foundational players (OL, DL and LB) next year as well even while making qb the 1st pick.





I will go on record now saying we need to build the team trenches first before drafting a qb to take over. I wouldn't even take a 7th rounder on one...