We need a Larry Allen type guard.

Who would Emmitt Smith be if he didn’t have Larry Allen paving the way in front of him? Even Moses needed God to part the Red Sea, so he and his people can cross over. I don’t know about you, but would selecting Penei Sewell be the answer to having a top 3 rushing attack next season? Our last OC Chan Gailey has even said running the ball is a lot harder than passing the ball.



I’m curious to hear what you all have to say because last year we couldn’t open any running lanes at all. Jay Ajayi had Laremy Tunsil as his LG when he was putting up those monster games. Is there a Larry Allen type of player out there in this draft or FA? Could it be Hunt or Kindley? They were both rookies and can only grow from here. We have Andrew Jackson as our LT of the future, so could we select his former college teammate Alijah Vera-Tucker at 18 and put him at LG. They could hold down that part of the line for the next 10+ years and even when we resign them, they could take a hometown discount to stay together.



If we can fix this problem now we won’t have to worry about it for a while. It’s an investment, the positive thing is afterwards we can really put the time and energy in to trying to build a #1 defense. We all know Coach Flo needs a #1 defense, it’s what took down one of the best QB’s in the game, Mahomes in the Super Bowl. It’s the only way to beat him.



“I bleed aqua and orange”. -T. Mash