We need a Larry Allen type guard.

timmash44
Who would Emmitt Smith be if he didn’t have Larry Allen paving the way in front of him? Even Moses needed God to part the Red Sea, so he and his people can cross over. I don’t know about you, but would selecting Penei Sewell be the answer to having a top 3 rushing attack next season? Our last OC Chan Gailey has even said, "Running the ball is a lot harder than passing the ball".

I’m curious to hear what you all have to say because last year we couldn’t open any running lanes. Jay Ajayi had Laremy Tunsil as his LG when he was putting up those monster games. Is there a Larry Allen type of player out there in this draft or FA? Could it be Hunt or Kindley? They were both rookies and can only grow from here. We have Austin Jackson as our LT of the future, so could we select his former college teammate Alijah Vera-Tucker at 18 and put him at LG. They could hold down that part of the line for the next 10+ years and even when we resign them, they could take a hometown discount to stay together.

If we can fix this problem now we won’t have to worry about it for a while. It’s an investment, the positive thing is afterwards we can really put the time and energy in to trying to build a #1 defense. We all know Coach Flo needs a #1 defense, it’s what took down one of the best QB’s in the game, Mahomes in the Super Bowl. It’s the only way to beat him.

"I bleed aqua and orange". -T. Mash
 

Danny
Very possible for Vera to be there at 18 tho I think he might go a bit later. guards and centers often go lower so we could go guard or center in the 2nd round where you can get some good value. It'll depend on what we do in free agency tho.
 
Mach2
Andrew Jackson is dead. You can see his picture on a twenty dollar bill.

I'd blame autocorrect............
 
Burt Macklin
If we draft a pure Guard in round 1-2 that is a wasted pick imo. We have more answers than questions at Guard, with Kinsley, Flowers, Davis, Dieter, and potentially Hunt. Why in the world would we spend a 1st or 2nd on yet another Guard?

Other than Sewell and Humphrey, all the OL in this class seem good not great. We already reached on Jackson, let's not reach on another OL.

We need to get serious on Offense and bench Jesse Davis for anyone else. He's never been starting quality at any OL position.
 
chea
I think Hunt could be a very solid guard for us, he was decent as a rookie tackle, but I'd rather draft a better, pure, right tackle and let Hunt demolish at guard. Kindley has some power, but maybe with better conditioning can be better on the move. Was the LG in college, so may eventually over take Flowers spot
 
