We need Assassins, thumpers and some Alpha Dogs

AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

This is not about todays game

Not about us not having X or Jones

Our Defense has a bunch of arm tacklers. We need some serious muscle on defense. Guys that can thump. Men that instill fear in our opponents.
Death Row Defensive types.

Our D Line does not have Maulers.
Our LB core is missing serious thumpers.

No captain obvious here and not a reaction to this game. Not meant to be a rant. We need to draft some difference makers on the front 7.
We chase and arm tackle.

We need some Alpha's who can wreck an offense. My Opinion we are not as nasty as we need to be.
 
Ryan1973

Exactly! I’m watching how dominate the Cowboys defense is and I’m jealous. I want an attacking defense like that.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

We’ve been missing this for years. We don’t have any players with tenacity. No thumper LBs, no laying the wood safeties, no DL men that drives the offense back, no WRs that you’re scared to try and tackle, no bruising punishing RB, no maulers on the O-line. Very finesse. Miami hasn’t been physical since the Sparano days.
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

its brutal to watch, we are a bend not break defense. We need to take away the hearts of men. Dare teams to go into the teeth of our defense. Tindell laid some wood, but second man in on a 3rd and 15.

I agree with you, this is not anywhere close to a this year thing. It has been void for a while.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

I get what the Fins are doing and the model of their rebuild.

Build the offense in year one with an offensive HC why????

1. Have to answer the No 1 question at the most important position in Football. Is Tua the viable long term QB.

2. Your defense for the most part is able to compete and lock teams down in the past. So keep that unit together to answer Bullet 1 make sure you assets are spent to answer Bullet 1.


Best case scenario. Tua answers that bullet in the affirmative and next offseason all about defense getting faster and stronger in the front 7.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Probably because the rest of the defense around him isn’t banged up? Pretty sure they have Diggs playing and not say Igbinoghene lol You think parsons would be a force if Dallas was missing their top 2 corners?
 
