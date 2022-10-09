We need Assassins, thumpers and some Alpha Dogs

This is not about todays game



Not about us not having X or Jones



Our Defense has a bunch of arm tacklers. We need some serious muscle on defense. Guys that can thump. Men that instill fear in our opponents.

Death Row Defensive types.



Our D Line does not have Maulers.

Our LB core is missing serious thumpers.



No captain obvious here and not a reaction to this game. Not meant to be a rant. We need to draft some difference makers on the front 7.

We chase and arm tackle.



We need some Alpha's who can wreck an offense. My Opinion we are not as nasty as we need to be.