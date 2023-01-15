 We need better EXECUSION. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When I say EXECUSION, I'm talking about the team's coordinated performance on the field.

Today's game was nothing to be ashamed about:
Two or three plays would have made the difference if we had EXECUTIED more effectively.
Many of our offensive line penalties would not have occurred if we had EXECUTITED the plays correctly.

My biggest focus for next year is on this Team's ability to improve in every aspect of EXECUSION.

Now let's enjoy the rest of the playoff season and get ready to win the offseason.

"Lemmings" - go find another team to ENHANCE with your constant negativity, hyperbole and repeated demonstrations of non-logical thinking. - LOL
 
Hard to execute with that lame OL.

Not sure why Skylar didn’t run 2 or 3 times and help back off the pass rush.
 
If you want to get even more pissed. Toss on the all 22 and watch how often Fin WRs we’re wide open down the field.
 
Why
Everything happening with this team up until now is all Roses in your eyes
Lemming
 
I'm not opposed to focused, legitimate criticisms of this team.

I am opposed to overstated, hyperbolic and more often than not, unsubstantiated complaints, especially when that is typical of some poster's entire posting history.

See the difference - I offer constructive criticisms when they seem to me to be warranted, as opposed to the consistent "the sky is falling" format of almost every "Lemmings" post.
 
