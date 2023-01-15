We need better EXECUSION.



When I say EXECUSION, I'm talking about the team's coordinated performance on the field.



Today's game was nothing to be ashamed about:

Two or three plays would have made the difference if we had EXECUTIED more effectively.

Many of our offensive line penalties would not have occurred if we had EXECUTITED the plays correctly.



My biggest focus for next year is on this Team's ability to improve in every aspect of EXECUSION.



Now let's enjoy the rest of the playoff season and get ready to win the offseason.



"Lemmings" - go find another team to ENHANCE with your constant negativity, hyperbole and repeated demonstrations of non-logical thinking. - LOL