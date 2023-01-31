We Need Jimmy G

Kev7
We know Tua is one hit away, from not a season ending injury, but worse.
Reports suggest Dalton and Minshew as top back ups, but to me Jimmy takes the cake. I don’t know what he makes today, but I’d create enough salary cap to sign him as the highest paid backup QB. 1 year deal with a player option perhaps. I’m sure we would have his ear as McD has ties to him from SF.
Look, I know we don’t have cap space but if we do land Fangio we’ll have a top 10 team on both sides of the ball and can’t risk a lost season again.
