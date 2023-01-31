We Need Jimmy G

Kev7 said: We know Tua is one hit away, from not a season ending injury, but worse.



Reports suggest Dalton and Minshew as top back ups, but to me Jimmy takes the cake. I don’t know what he makes today, but I’d create enough salary cap to sign him as the highest paid backup QB. 1 year deal with a player option perhaps. I’m sure we would have his ear as McD has ties to him from SF.



Look, I know we don't have cap space but if we do land Fangio we'll have a top 10 team on both sides of the ball and can't risk a lost season again.

You have got to be kidding. While I understand the need to have a reliable backup QB because of Tua’s injury history. Garrapolo has been the most injured QB in the NFL league since he came into the league.He has only had one season in which he played in every game with the 49ers and the majority of the 6 seasons he has been in San Francisco, he has been injured and missed over 50% of their games.The last QB they need to sign if they are concerned with Tua’s health is Garrapol.