 We Need Jimmy G | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Need Jimmy G

Kev7

Kev7

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
801
Reaction score
1,626
Age
39
Location
New Jersey
We know Tua is one hit away, from not a season ending injury, but worse.

Reports suggest Dalton and Minshew as top back ups, but to me Jimmy takes the cake. I don’t know what he makes today, but I’d create enough salary cap to sign him as the highest paid backup QB. 1 year deal with a player option perhaps. I’m sure we would have his ear as McD has ties to him from SF.

Look, I know we don’t have cap space but if we do land Fangio we’ll have a top 10 team on both sides of the ball and can’t risk a lost season again.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
2,035
Reaction score
4,234
This is like such a new take.
Life Smash GIF
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
21,967
Reaction score
67,708
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Kev7 said:
We know Tua is one hit away, from not a season ending injury, but worse.

Reports suggest Dalton and Minshew as top back ups, but to me Jimmy takes the cake. I don’t know what he makes today, but I’d create enough salary cap to sign him as the highest paid backup QB. 1 year deal with a player option perhaps. I’m sure we would have his ear as McD has ties to him from SF.

Look, I know we don’t have cap space but if we do land Fangio we’ll have a top 10 team on both sides of the ball and can’t risk a lost season again.
Click to expand...
I’d be fine with Jimmy, Baker, Minshew, or Foles as Tuas backup with Skylar being the #3.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
19,656
Reaction score
46,593
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Kev7 said:
We know Tua is one hit away, from not a season ending injury, but worse.

Reports suggest Dalton and Minshew as top back ups, but to me Jimmy takes the cake. I don’t know what he makes today, but I’d create enough salary cap to sign him as the highest paid backup QB. 1 year deal with a player option perhaps. I’m sure we would have his ear as McD has ties to him from SF.

Look, I know we don’t have cap space but if we do land Fangio we’ll have a top 10 team on both sides of the ball and can’t risk a lost season again.
Click to expand...
Why? Do you think he is "elite"? A top 10 QB?

What good is a JAG? How far do you think a guy like him would realistically take us?

When/if we decide we are done with Tua, I prefer to draft another guy to take a shot. Short of bringing in a guy who is already a top QB in his prime, which is cost prohibitive, I don't see the point in sloppy seconds.

Any $ we spend on an overpriced, average signal caller would be better spent on putting pieces around Tua (or his replacement), IMO.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
19,656
Reaction score
46,593
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Fin-Loco said:
I’d be fine with Jimmy, Baker, Minshew, or Foles as Tuas backup with Skylar being the #3.
Click to expand...
Given our other needs, how much would you want to spend on a #2 in the current situation. It's fine to say this guy, or that guy, but broad statements do not address context such as cost, expectation, etc.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
11,932
Reaction score
13,798
Kev7 said:
We know Tua is one hit away, from not a season ending injury, but worse.

Reports suggest Dalton and Minshew as top back ups, but to me Jimmy takes the cake. I don’t know what he makes today, but I’d create enough salary cap to sign him as the highest paid backup QB. 1 year deal with a player option perhaps. I’m sure we would have his ear as McD has ties to him from SF.

Look, I know we don’t have cap space but if we do land Fangio we’ll have a top 10 team on both sides of the ball and can’t risk a lost season again.
Click to expand...

None of those guys would require exorbitant contracts. I'd prefer a backup on a multi-year deal and I'm not a fan of JG. That said, money shouldn't be a deciding factor.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
13,731
Reaction score
30,919
Age
70
Location
Miami
Kev7 said:
We know Tua is one hit away, from not a season ending injury, but worse.

Reports suggest Dalton and Minshew as top back ups, but to me Jimmy takes the cake. I don’t know what he makes today, but I’d create enough salary cap to sign him as the highest paid backup QB. 1 year deal with a player option perhaps. I’m sure we would have his ear as McD has ties to him from SF.

Look, I know we don’t have cap space but if we do land Fangio we’ll have a top 10 team on both sides of the ball and can’t risk a lost season again.
Click to expand...
You have got to be kidding. While I understand the need to have a reliable backup QB because of Tua’s injury history. Garrapolo has been the most injured QB in the NFL league since he came into the league.

He has only had one season in which he played in every game with the 49ers and the majority of the 6 seasons he has been in San Francisco, he has been injured and missed over 50% of their games.

The last QB they need to sign if they are concerned with Tua’s health is Garrapol.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
19,656
Reaction score
46,593
Age
58
Location
My own little world
fansinceGWilson said:
None of those guys would require exorbitant contracts. I'd prefer a backup on a multi-year deal and I'm not a fan of JG. That said, money shouldn't be a deciding factor.
Click to expand...
Have to disagree there. Money is at least a big part of a decision. If the amount available to spend were unlimited it would be different, but a #2, by definition, is not going to be expected to carry a team. I really do not see the point, or wisdom, of spending (for example) 18m on a backup. While I'm sure some ppl reading this will say "who said anything about spending that much?", just take a look at how much mediocre, or worse, QBs are getting these days.
 
D

Dolphin Mule

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
207
Reaction score
325
Age
58
Location
Clinton, MO
Kev7 said:
We know Tua is one hit away, from not a season ending injury, but worse.

Reports suggest Dalton and Minshew as top back ups, but to me Jimmy takes the cake. I don’t know what he makes today, but I’d create enough salary cap to sign him as the highest paid backup QB. 1 year deal with a player option perhaps. I’m sure we would have his ear as McD has ties to him from SF.

Look, I know we don’t have cap space but if we do land Fangio we’ll have a top 10 team on both sides of the ball and can’t risk a lost season again.
Click to expand...
You are spot on about not wasting another season due to injury. Miami has other areas of concern as we all know, but QB2 certainly has been a struggle lately. This board will pound their fist for a backup QB, but when he's not as good or better than QB1, then it's time to fire McD, Grier, etc. Jimmy G might just be the cure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom