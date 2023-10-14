 We Need Our Own Version of The Tush Push | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Need Our Own Version of The Tush Push

Since this seems to be a highly effective way to get a first down or even a touch down, I think the Dolphins need to implement their own version of this until they make it illegal in the future.

I would take out Tua and Mostert and bring in Chris Brooks to take the snap from Center with Christian Wilkins behind him pushing him forward. Just a thought on a dark, rainy day in Miami. LOL
 
As long as we’re not QB sneaking it like the Eagles do with Hurts so frequently. Don’t want Tua sandwiched between Christian Wilkins and the opposing defensive tackle, especially being bent down in that position with Wilkins being frontal.
 
Brotherly Shove is the best sports nickname since the "Innacurate Reception" IMHO.
 
Also, McDaniel will not ever QB sneak Tua again.

Doing that against the Jill's in Miami last season in the red zone started the entire disaster fest.
 
Michael Scott said:
As long as we’re not QB sneaking it like the Eagles do with Hurts so frequently. Don’t want Tua sandwiched between Christian Wilkins and the opposing defensive tackle, especially being bent down in that position with Wilkins being frontal.
That is why I said that Tua and Mostert would come out of the game for that one play replacing Tua with Brooks taking the snap from Center with Wilkins pushing him forward.
 
EPBro said:
Also, McDaniel will not ever QB sneak Tua again.

Doing that against the Jill's in Miami last season in the red zone started the entire disaster fest.
That is why I said that Tua and Mostert would come out of the game for that one play replacing Tua with Brooks taking the snap from Center with Wilkins pushing him forward.
 
I hate that play, but until they make it illegal, I totally agree. I'd keep Tua in (in shotgun) and motion Brooks or Smythe to under center. Have the other rb's (which could include Wilkins) push. Tua just pretends to to get a high snap.
 
I dont want Brooks taking snaps with how we've seen the center/qb exchange go this year
 
GreenDolphinSt said:
I hate that play, but until they make it illegal, I totally agree. I'd keep Tua in (in shotgun) and motion Brooks or Smythe to under center. Have the other rb's (which could include Wilkins) push. Tua just pretends to to get a high snap.
Silly to keep him in there to do nothing. Put in another big boy to push, that's the whole point that makes it effective
 
ScottySpades said:
Silly to keep him in there to do nothing. Put in another big boy to push, that's the whole point that makes it effective
I won't argue much - but it's numbers in a limited space. No way for all 11 players to contribute, and if you motion quickly the defense can't get fully adjusted. But sure -take Tua out and go heaviest jumbo , I'll take it😀
 
Totally right. There’s absolutely zero need for Tua to run it. Run it with Brooks and Wilkins behind him. You can’t try it with Eichenberg at center though. You’d want Williams in.
 
GreenDolphinSt said:
I won't argue much - but it's numbers in a limited space. No way for all 11 players to contribute, and if you motion quickly the defense can't get fully adjusted. But sure -take Tua out and go heaviest jumbo , I'll take it😀
Quick snaps on quarterback sneaks are the way to go. Defensive linemen are so worried about jumping off sides that they are holding their water. Just snap it and go.
 
