We Need Our Own Version of The Tush Push

Since this seems to be a highly effective way to get a first down or even a touch down, I think the Dolphins need to implement their own version of this until they make it illegal in the future.
I would take out Tua and Mostert and bring in Chris Brooks to take the snap from Center with Christian Wilkins behind him pushing him forward. Just a thought on a dark, rainy day in Miami. LOL
