We need that TE next year.......Ben Sinnott. Kansas State vs. Iowa State tonight.

I am sure we'd all love to somehow snag Brock Bowers but anyone who follows the draft close enough knows we don't have the assets to waste the time day dreaming about BB.
That said, Kansas State's Ben Sinnott quite a bit. He's built like a tank. Great ball skills. Very fluid athlete for 6'4", 247 lbs.
Durham Smyhe is locked onto the roster for 2024 and I am ok with that. He's a very reliable player. I also like Julian Hill's potential with that frame.
I want to add bona fide talent to help Tua deal with the short yardage situations (that McDaniel prefers to pass in).
Sinnott is someone to keep an eye on. I think he'll rise from the third/fourth round area to possibly end of round 2 if he tests well enough.
