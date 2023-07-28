 We need to have a talk... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We need to have a talk...

It really sucks to lose a player like Ramsey for such a long period of time but Im seeing a shit ton of post saying this brings the Fins back to wildcard team potential. This is still the best roster the Fins have had in the last 30+ years easy and as far as the offensive core remains healthy, they remain a serious force. Fins didnt have Ramsey last season, in fact they went into Buffalo in the playoffs with a 7th round rookie QB taking snaps and Josh ****ing Boyer calling the defense and still almost pulled off a win.

This is still a top 5 offense and the defense still has a ton of talent for Fangio to work with. It sucks, I get it, but get your shit together ffs.
 
It is still the best roster we've had in 30 years, you're correct. That's not saying much, because what have we done in 30 years? I get Tua got hurt last year, but outside of Week 2 and 3, we really pretty much just went on a 5 game win streak against teams we were supposed to beat. Even with Tua playing, we laid eggs against the Packers, Chargers and 49ers. We lost (albeit close) games to every team that was a playoff contender even when Tua was healthy down the stretch. We're good, but we needed a roster boost to truly be a contender. We lost that boost today and it sucks.


Sorry for being so negative on this board, but I'm coping because that injury was just a giant kick in the nuts. I'm blowing off steam because I had such high hopes and Ramsey was a huge part of that.
 
Still just hoping for a wildcard though, dreams of winning the East and being a real contender took a huge shot today. Already losing a top 5 player like Ramsey when depending on old X, Mostert, Armstead, annually injured Tua…

There is always hope for the improbable but unfortunately it’s just a fragile team, especially at key spots.

Will have short bursts of glory like last year but not built for the long haul.

Bummer
 
Totally bummed out but does not change my expectations of an AFC East crown and a deep playoff run. As long as 1 stays relatively healthy then I believe in this football team. Plenty of talent for Fangio to work with, and hopefully we get Ramsey back for the late season push/playoff run. We’ll be alright.

On a related note….. while I’m not excited about the situation, I am excited to see what Cam Smith shows as a pup.
 
The Eeyores always lurk.
 
If we're going by last year, we didnt have Ramsey then and Boyer calling the shots... Now we dont have Ramsey but we do have Fangio, Needham and Jones coming back and Cam Smith who has alot of talent... I mean Fangio alone gives you a top 15 D at the very least, which would've changed outcomes last season by himself.
 
Team won’t be the same plain and simple.

This will take a damn good effort to win the AFC without Ramsey.
 
This is true and I hope Cam Smith sets the world on fire, but before the injury I wasn't looking up to any teams. Now? I'm looking up at the Chiefs, Bengals, Eagles, 49ers and even possibly the Bills and Jets (as much as it pains me to say that). Without Ramsey, we're more in that tier with the Chargers and Jaguars.
 
Nah but its ok... Im here to take your pain and turn it into optimism
 
Nothing is firm until surgery is the word but hard to count on having Ramsey for a significant stretch of the regular season.

Any earlier timeline should be viewed as a bonus imo.
 
