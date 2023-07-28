We need to have a talk...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
It really sucks to lose a player like Ramsey for such a long period of time but Im seeing a shit ton of post saying this brings the Fins back to wildcard team potential. This is still the best roster the Fins have had in the last 30+ years easy and as far as the offensive core remains healthy, they remain a serious force. Fins didnt have Ramsey last season, in fact they went into Buffalo in the playoffs with a 7th round rookie QB taking snaps and Josh ****ing Boyer calling the defense and still almost pulled off a win.
This is still a top 5 offense and the defense still has a ton of talent for Fangio to work with. It sucks, I get it, but get your shit together ffs.
