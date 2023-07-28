We need to have a talk...

It is still the best roster we've had in 30 years, you're correct. That's not saying much, because what have we done in 30 years? I get Tua got hurt last year, but outside of Week 2 and 3, we really pretty much just went on a 5 game win streak against teams we were supposed to beat. Even with Tua playing, we laid eggs against the Packers, Chargers and 49ers. We lost (albeit close) games to every team that was a playoff contender even when Tua was healthy down the stretch. We're good, but we needed a roster boost to truly be a contender. We lost that boost today and it sucks.





Sorry for being so negative on this board, but I'm coping because that injury was just a giant kick in the nuts. I'm blowing off steam because I had such high hopes and Ramsey was a huge part of that.