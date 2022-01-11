We Need To Quit bandying About HC Names That Are Merely Products Of Their HCs

Fin-Loco
GrierFlo Gotta Gogo!
Bienimy and Leftwich keep getting tossed around. I want neither of these and if you want the best for this team you should feel the same. They are both (mostly) just the voices on the radio. Arians and Reid are running those offenses. I'm not going to go into all of the other options and their validity but these two specifically are most likely going to be busts akin to Gase as HC's when and if they get their shot.