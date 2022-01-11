 We Need To Quit bandying About HC Names That Are Merely Products Of Their HCs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Need To Quit bandying About HC Names That Are Merely Products Of Their HCs

GrierFlo Gotta Gogo!
Bienimy and Leftwich keep getting tossed around. I want neither of these and if you want the best for this team you should feel the same. They are both (mostly) just the voices on the radio. Arians and Reid are running those offenses. I'm not going to go into all of the other options and their validity but these two specifically are most likely going to be busts akin to Gase as HC's when and if they get their shot.
 
Da Dalphins
Arians doesn't call plays...

Anyways, what do you look for with potential coaches then? Most of the time people are looking to pluck coaches underneath good coaches for reason. This is all hopeful but, they learn from them, they see the right way and the wrong way, they see how to be successful, etc.
 
Maybe the Jaguars have a TE coach that we can hire as HC. That’ll sell some tickets for sure
 
1972forever

It doesn’t matter who’s name is thrown out there. The decision as to who they hire will be determined by Grier and Ross. The next HC could be one of the names we have read about or could be someone that is totally unexpected.
Posters on here bandying names whether these names are a product of the media or the coaches of the staffs these named coaches are on right now is irrelevant, The fact is this is merely a football forum where fans express opinions and that’s all.

Discussing names out there that have been mentioned as possible replacements for Flores is what we do. So telling us we should quit doing what forums like this are all about is ridiculous. I may not want any of those coaches either but that doesn’t mean those posters who might want one of those coaches to be the next HC of the Dolphins should not feel free to express his or her views supporting the hiring of one of the coaches if they want to.
 
