 We need to run the ball | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We need to run the ball

JayFin327

JayFin327

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
530
Reaction score
236
Location
Winterfell
I don’t care who we put out there as RB, hell put Jason Sanders out there, I don’t care, we just need to run the ball more.

Even if we only gain 2 yards at a time at least it’ll be like 3rd and 6 or something and maybe a play action might work to hit Hill or Waddle deep, instead of like trying to convert 3rd and 10 for the 100th time.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
1,061
Reaction score
2,284
Location
USA
Coming into the game and having 3 passing plays in a row made no sense. That to me started the offense on the wrong direction and it went downhill after that.
McD needs to show why he was picked the coach for this team. Last 2 games have not looked good for him.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
5,092
Reaction score
4,544
Age
49
Location
Largo, Florida
And when it's 3 and out and the defense gives up a TD, and we are down 0-7, then we should run the ball again?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom