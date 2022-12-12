We need to run the ball

JayFin327
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 530
- Reaction score
- 236
- Location
- Winterfell
I don’t care who we put out there as RB, hell put Jason Sanders out there, I don’t care, we just need to run the ball more.
Even if we only gain 2 yards at a time at least it’ll be like 3rd and 6 or something and maybe a play action might work to hit Hill or Waddle deep, instead of like trying to convert 3rd and 10 for the 100th time.
