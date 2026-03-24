 We need your help paying for the servers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We need your help paying for the servers

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

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Hey guys. With one week to go we are behind in reaching our goal to pay for the servers and software upgrades

First thanks to the great members who have helped out so far. If you are able please pitch in and get us to our goal.

Thanks. Anything you contribute is appreciated.

Go Dolphins

:fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh
 
Thanks brother @Finsup81 for your more than generous donation

The Big Lebowski Thank You GIF


You are appreciated bro :fh
 
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