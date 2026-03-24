We need your help paying for the servers

fishfanmiami
Go Canes
Administrator
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Hey guys. With one week to go we are behind in reaching our goal to pay for the servers and software upgrades
First thanks to the great members who have helped out so far. If you are able please pitch in and get us to our goal.
Thanks. Anything you contribute is appreciated.
Go Dolphins
First thanks to the great members who have helped out so far. If you are able please pitch in and get us to our goal.
Thanks. Anything you contribute is appreciated.
Go Dolphins