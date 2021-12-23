We Rooting for San Francisco Right?

Notso said: If the Titans loose tonight, and we win out... We'll have the tiebreaker over them. (If the colts win the south) Though the AFC is such a convoluted mess, there could be 5 teams at 10-7 so the tiebreaker wouldn't matter much. I would wait until next week to put much stock into who we route for. Click to expand...

Yes this is it. It opens a door but a door that is not as big as the one that would open with a Bills win Sunday. The problem is we can’t be in a 3 way tie with Buffalo (unless it’s the only 3 teams in the WC hunt) because we will get thrown out every time. That is the biggest hurdle we need to overcome with the exception of winning out. However removing the Colts from the WC hunt and having the tiebreakers over Tennessee is a plus.The path is a bit more complicated than it is if we get the Bills win. The Bills win over NE Sunday is pretty much win out and we’re in.