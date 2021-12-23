 We Rooting for San Francisco Right? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Rooting for San Francisco Right?

Dolph N.Fan said:
Tonight against the titans? Or are some people still holding out for that draft pick?
Personally, I think the 49ers have a good team and could be dangerous in the playoffs. Big difference from the team 6 or 7 weeks ago we thought sucked and would get us a high pick.

Ship has sailed on the high pick I think. So I'm in the boat of NFC beating an AFC team which helps our chances
 
Last edited:
If the Titans loose tonight, and we win out... We'll have the tiebreaker over them. (If the colts win the south) Though the AFC is such a convoluted mess, there could be 5 teams at 10-7 so the tiebreaker wouldn't matter much. I would wait until next week to put much stock into who we route for.
 
Notso said:
If the Titans loose tonight, and we win out... We'll have the tiebreaker over them. (If the colts win the south) Though the AFC is such a convoluted mess, there could be 5 teams at 10-7 so the tiebreaker wouldn't matter much. I would wait until next week to put much stock into who we route for.
I still think the AFC team here losing is better thou
 
I could be wrong but I’ll root for NFC over AFC every time. Any and all losses will get them closer to our loss total.
 
Notso said:
If the Titans loose tonight, and we win out... We'll have the tiebreaker over them. (If the colts win the south) Though the AFC is such a convoluted mess, there could be 5 teams at 10-7 so the tiebreaker wouldn't matter much. I would wait until next week to put much stock into who we route for.
Yes this is it. It opens a door but a door that is not as big as the one that would open with a Bills win Sunday. The problem is we can’t be in a 3 way tie with Buffalo (unless it’s the only 3 teams in the WC hunt) because we will get thrown out every time. That is the biggest hurdle we need to overcome with the exception of winning out. However removing the Colts from the WC hunt and having the tiebreakers over Tennessee is a plus.

The path is a bit more complicated than it is if we get the Bills win. The Bills win over NE Sunday is pretty much win out and we’re in.
 
If TN does win tonight, and they win their division, it could actually help us, should we beat them, if the tie-breaking gets to the strength of victory and strength of schedule steps.
 
Travis34 said:
I still think the AFC team here losing is better thou
There are so many variables to this I wouldn't route for any team over the other. A Titans loss will mean nothing to us if they still win the south, and cost us draft position. I still say wait till next week when the picture is clearer,
 
I want them to beat the titans. Although I think the Titans are due for a good game. Things have been spiralling for them lately and they've lost a lot of momentum with their only win coming against Jax so they'll be desperate for this one
 
Cant see niners going to east coast on short week winning when titans get a few weapons back. But you never know.
 
