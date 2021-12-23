We Rooting for San Francisco Right?

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 24,005
- Reaction score
- 19,178
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Tonight against the titans? Or are some people still holding out for that draft pick?
Personally, I think the 49ers have a good team and could be dangerous in the playoffs. Big difference from the team 6 or 7 weeks ago we thought sucked and would get us a high pick.Tonight against the titans? Or are some people still holding out for that draft pick?
I still think the AFC team here losing is better thouIf the Titans loose tonight, and we win out... We'll have the tiebreaker over them. (If the colts win the south) Though the AFC is such a convoluted mess, there could be 5 teams at 10-7 so the tiebreaker wouldn't matter much. I would wait until next week to put much stock into who we route for.
Yes this is it. It opens a door but a door that is not as big as the one that would open with a Bills win Sunday. The problem is we can’t be in a 3 way tie with Buffalo (unless it’s the only 3 teams in the WC hunt) because we will get thrown out every time. That is the biggest hurdle we need to overcome with the exception of winning out. However removing the Colts from the WC hunt and having the tiebreakers over Tennessee is a plus.If the Titans loose tonight, and we win out... We'll have the tiebreaker over them. (If the colts win the south) Though the AFC is such a convoluted mess, there could be 5 teams at 10-7 so the tiebreaker wouldn't matter much. I would wait until next week to put much stock into who we route for.
There are so many variables to this I wouldn't route for any team over the other. A Titans loss will mean nothing to us if they still win the south, and cost us draft position. I still say wait till next week when the picture is clearer,I still think the AFC team here losing is better thou