We should be moving all over the place

Dolfansal

Starter
Dec 17, 2005
If Tua is at 5 then take him. After that we should be moving and setting ourselves up for riches in 2021. Try to get at least 1 more 1st rounder for next year.

I know not everyone is sold on an injured Tua at 5. My thought is every single QB pick is a complete crapshoot. I'm sure someone has the %, but it can't be too high. I would rather gamble on a QB that has been thought of by all personnel guy as generational over a project that might work out. I think the chances of Tua being healthy and a "left handed brees" is better that taking Love in the teens and crossing our fingers that this season was just a fluke for him.
 
fansinceGWilson

Mar 14, 2016
Dolfansal said:
If Tua is at 5 then take him. After that we should be moving and setting ourselves up for riches in 2021. Try to get at least 1 more 1st rounder for next year.

I know not everyone is sold on an injured Tua at 5. My thought is every single QB pick is a complete crapshoot. I'm sure someone has the %, but it can't be too high. I would rather gamble on a QB that has been thought of by all personnel guy as generational over a project that might work out. I think the chances of Tua being healthy and a "left handed brees" is better that taking Love in the teens and crossing our fingers that this season was just a fluke for him.
First, if Tua is there at #5 and clears medical, I'm with you. I disagree with the bolded. If, in fact EVERY QB "is a crapshoot," why not just drop to R2 and get one? Their all a risk, right? Nope. Prior to injury, Tua was a highly likely successful NFL QB. Love and Hurts? Not so much. It's all about reducing risk and Tua's injury, for now, is a risk I don't think many teams will take. All teams will wiat for medical info. They have no choice.
 
Dolfansal

Dec 17, 2005
What I meant was, Tua before the injury he was thought of as a can't miss. I think the gamble of him fully recovering and being "special" is better than the gamble of the QB's after him being "special".

Just look at the difference in ACL injuries from years past to now. In the past an ACL meant a LONG recovery and possibly done with a career. Now guys come back in 7ish months.
 
FINMAN1

Oct 26, 2018
