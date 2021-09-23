 We should sign AP. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We should sign AP.

KingHydra

KingHydra

We need a RB that can pass protect. AP, could replace Brown or Ahmed. I really like both Gaskin and Ahmed but we need at least 1 RB to block. AP was known for being a solid pass blocker.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
I just dont think that is enough. We have passed up on many superior backs on our way to this moment. We could have hadour choice of backs from Jonathan Taylor, DeAndre Swift, Najee Harris and more for Christ's sake.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

BennySwella said:
I just dont think that is enough. We have passed up on many superior backs on our way to this moment. We could have hadour choice of backs from Jonathan Taylor, DeAndre Swift, Najee Harris and more for Christ's sake.
All of our money goes to defense. Instead of giving Baker that big Contract we could've signed a high caliber lineman for that amount.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
KingHydra said:
All of our money goes to defense. Instead of giving Baker that big Contract we could've signed a high caliber lineman for that amount.
We drafted so many OL. No one could have predicted they’d be where they are at the moment.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
I get what you're saying, I really do. But at this point there's no quick fix. It isnt about any single player in isolation, its about roster construction and coaching. If you're going to build an OL out of mostly guys under 25 YO, you better have a damn good OL coach, especially if you also happen to field a 2nd year QB. What should we expect?

I have nothing but respect for what Flores did with that defense, I keep saying it isnt sustainable and he keeps proving me wrong. Problem is he just wont settle on a general offense idea, there doesnt seem to be any kind of vision there or any kind of direction. Bringing AP here to "fix" the problem wouldnt hurt at all, but it would also be yet another event where this CS is reacting instead of being prepared on the offense side of the ball.
 
1

1972forever

Can he play the OL? Because he would have no more success than the RB’s on the Dolphins right now if he is getting hit as soon as he takes the handoff from the QB.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

1972forever said:
Can he play the OL? Because he would have no more success than the RB’s on the Dolphins right now if he is getting hit as soon as he takes the handoff from the QB.
You should watch the blocking breakdowns. Everyone of our RBs failed miserably at even identifying and picking up someone to even block. Having a veteran run blocker would help a lot.

They put in Brown to help block, he did awful. On one play, linebacker blitzes off the Edge, Brown doesn't even see him allowing another untouched sack. RBs that can block help a lot. AP, is known to be a good blocker as well.

Just watched the Titans game highlights vs Seattle. Henry straight up levels several Blitzing LBs.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

KingHydra said:
You should watch the blocking breakdowns. Everyone of our RBs failed miserably at even identifying and picking up someone to even block. Having a veteran run blocker would help a lot.

They put in Brown to help block, he did awful. On one play, linebacker blitzes off the Edge, Brown doesn't even see him allowing another untouched sack. RBs that can block help a lot. AP, is known to be a good blocker as well.

Just watched the Titans game highlights vs Seattle. Henry straight up levels several Blitzing LBs.
I want to see Doaks just because of pass pro
 
INTUAITRUST

INTUAITRUST

KingHydra said:
Just watched the Titans game highlights vs Seattle. Henry straight up levels several Blitzing LBs.
In his early years Henry was absolutely terrible at pass blocking. Hard to figure why since he was so big and strong.
 
