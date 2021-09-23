We should sign AP.

I get what you're saying, I really do. But at this point there's no quick fix. It isnt about any single player in isolation, its about roster construction and coaching. If you're going to build an OL out of mostly guys under 25 YO, you better have a damn good OL coach, especially if you also happen to field a 2nd year QB. What should we expect?



I have nothing but respect for what Flores did with that defense, I keep saying it isnt sustainable and he keeps proving me wrong. Problem is he just wont settle on a general offense idea, there doesnt seem to be any kind of vision there or any kind of direction. Bringing AP here to "fix" the problem wouldnt hurt at all, but it would also be yet another event where this CS is reacting instead of being prepared on the offense side of the ball.