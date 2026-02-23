 We should start with positions with low entanglement | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We should start with positions with low entanglement

I was thinking what positions we should start drafting and I came up with the idea it was best to focus on a couple of units accross a few related position groups so we could better evaluate everyone in a vacuum and so we had flexibility.

Then I also came up with the idea that in that same spirit it was better to focus on positions and units that don't depend much on other positions to obtain results

QB, RB, WR are all highly dependent on each other and the OL to obtain results.

While OL, Edge and corner are highly dependent on other positions to obtain outcomes, they are pretty isolated when it comes to their own individual results.

These positions will hardly win you games but you can easily tell when they are playing well.

DTs, LBs, and safeties are somewhat dependent too. DTs can't get to the QB if the secondary can't cover the quick game, LBs can't quite play their game if the DL is over run and safeties also depend on DL and LBs in the run game and on their corners to a degree.

I would say TEs are tricky because they benefit from poor QBs to get a lot of targets, LOL.

I think TEs can largely skew perception of QBs.

I think I rather not give a QB I don't trust a first round TE, since that will make me change my perception of that QB unwarrantedly.

All in all OL and CB have the lowest entanglement unless your scheme is completely bonkers.

What do you all think?
 
Honestly... I think you've just described American football. The sport with the largest number of simultaneously moving parts.

As always, I am a proponent of drafting the positions that make the most money. Ask yourself how much the 16th best player from a position costs in FA... then, draft the positions where signing these guys is the most painful.

Yes, I would NOT draft a player from a cheap position player early... ever. Bottom of the first yes, but not early. "But Fever," they say, "This safety/ILB/TE is going to be elite... that's better than an OT/QB/Edge who's just gonna be good".

No... no it isn't. Malik Willis is supposedly gonna get 20-30m ... you could sign a stud safety for much less than that... and then have money for the rest of your team...

...and then there's the question of... will this safety/ILB/TE actually be elite after you draft him early? Usually... let's be honest... they aren't. Every year, brothers point at several players from cheap positions and SWEAR 'this time for sure'.... kind of like Bullwinkle taking something out of his hat.

Stick to the premium positions early... then transition to cheaper positions later.
 
Considering positional value, entanglement and the pieces we already have and who we recently got rid of, I fully expect a pass rusher in the first.

Anywhere we end up picking and whoever happens to be available, I bet we are picking a RE.

To round out the unit and better evaluate all entangled pieces I think I would go with two OLBs too.

CB also demands high picks so since I'm already putting at least 3, maybe 4 picks into the front 7 I think I would just get late round CBs to fill the position group out and revisit the position next year.

I may sneak a safety to play nickel and an OL or two but not early.
 
I'm thinking Faulk or Delane will be the pick. I'd be happy with either... or one of the top two WRs possibly...

Then two Linemen before flipping back to defense, defense, defense.
 
Don’t forget to toss in large amounts of the term, “generational talent”. 🤣
 
Weve had a good QB (Pennington), weve had good RBs, (Achane, Ricky) weve had good WRs (Hill, Chambers, Marshall) weve had good Dlines (Bowens, Taylor) weve had good Linebackers (Cox, Taylor, Brooks) weve had good secondary (Madison, Surtain, X, Ramsey, Vincent ect.) Havnt won ****.

Theres only one unit thats traditionally been ass cheeks for the last 25 years.... the Oline! Build the Oline first!
 
