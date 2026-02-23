We should start with positions with low entanglement

I was thinking what positions we should start drafting and I came up with the idea it was best to focus on a couple of units accross a few related position groups so we could better evaluate everyone in a vacuum and so we had flexibility.



Then I also came up with the idea that in that same spirit it was better to focus on positions and units that don't depend much on other positions to obtain results



QB, RB, WR are all highly dependent on each other and the OL to obtain results.



While OL, Edge and corner are highly dependent on other positions to obtain outcomes, they are pretty isolated when it comes to their own individual results.



These positions will hardly win you games but you can easily tell when they are playing well.



DTs, LBs, and safeties are somewhat dependent too. DTs can't get to the QB if the secondary can't cover the quick game, LBs can't quite play their game if the DL is over run and safeties also depend on DL and LBs in the run game and on their corners to a degree.



I would say TEs are tricky because they benefit from poor QBs to get a lot of targets, LOL.



I think TEs can largely skew perception of QBs.



I think I rather not give a QB I don't trust a first round TE, since that will make me change my perception of that QB unwarrantedly.



All in all OL and CB have the lowest entanglement unless your scheme is completely bonkers.



What do you all think?