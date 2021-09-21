 We (the fans) would Not have drafted Tua with the Info our FO had. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We (the fans) would Not have drafted Tua with the Info our FO had.

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,597
Reaction score
1,497
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
As a fan, hopeful that Tua would work out and look like the guy we saw in Highlight Reels, I supported the drafting of Tua and have been not allowing myself to buy into the 'Tua hate'...
But, I feel kinda Betrayed by the Dolphins because they had all this Factual Information about Tua that SHOULD HAVE prevented them from drafting him and it never shouldve been a conversation.
Im finally having to come back to Reality regarding Tua, and it really sucks and feels like crap.

He's not a bright man, and it hurts his ability to understand and process information. He's slow to react, his pre-snap reads and ability to set protections is 'Fuhgetaboutit'.

He's slower than I thought he was.
His size is a hindrance. It seems like he cant see anything back there and he's Always surprised once the pressure is on him.

With All the Info available, stuff I really didnt know or gather until after the fact, the Miami Dolphins Really **** the bed with that pick.

He's really only had ONE game where he looked like a Good QB with a hopeful future. ONE.

He needed to have every 'intangible' to be in His favor for him to be good.
He DID NOT have positive 'intangibles' in his favor. Theyre all red flags and question marks.
Then you get into the 'tangibles' and
🤢🤮

Well, ****. Ross, by way of Grier, has just slammed the Dolphins fanbase over the head with one of those spiky mace things.

It will take a Miracle if Tua becomes even an average Starting QB in the league. Probably wont be for the Dolphins.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,492
Reaction score
2,067
Age
29
Location
Florida
There are enough Tua threads and ill just leave my two cents.

I wouldn't have drafted him with what I knew at the time. I had him as a 2nd round talent and tied for 4th best QB prospect in the draft. My rankings were:

Herbert
Burrow
Hurts
Tua/Love

However he's a Dolphin now, so instead of me just saying he isn't good I like to think of it as "These are the things he needs to fix to be successful"

Because he is our QB now like I said, id prefer he succeeds.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,492
Reaction score
2,067
Age
29
Location
Florida
RobertHorry said:
Youngest QB to ever beat Belicheck in Foxboro.

2-0 against the GOAT.

7-3 overall.

Quiet, please.
Click to expand...

Literally none of those things matter in player evaluation.

Care about how a guy plays, not the end result the TEAM accomplished.

Mark Sanchez had a good record at first too, no? Was he on the way to the HOF or even being average?
 
RobertHorry

RobertHorry

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,901
Reaction score
2,772
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Literally none of those things matter in player evaluation.

Care about how a guy plays, not the end result the TEAM accomplished.

Mark Sanchez had a good record at first too, no?
Click to expand...
Yes. He won them games and got them to back to back championships. Then he dovetailed. I would 100% take that.

Or would you enjoy your player evaluation to be like Herbert who throws a ton of yards but loses games by himself?
 
"Fitzmagic"

"Fitzmagic"

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
1,719
Reaction score
2,160
Age
55
Location
Louisville
RobertHorry said:
Youngest QB to ever beat Belicheck in Foxboro.

2-0 against the GOAT.

7-3 overall.

Quiet, please.
Click to expand...
I don't give two ****s one way or the other but the whole record thing is a joke and make that 7-4 please because he like the rest of the team was going nowhere with him in that game Sunday. As for beating the Pats, he hasn't exactly lit it up there either. That 17 points he served up is not going to win many games. He looked better than Wilson, I will give him that.
 
RobertHorry

RobertHorry

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,901
Reaction score
2,772
Fitzmagic said:
I don't give two ****s one way or the other but the whole record thing is a joke and make that 7-4 please because he like the rest of the team was going nowhere with him in that game Sunday. As for beating the Pats, he hasn't exactly lit it up there either. That 17 points he served up is not going to win many games. He looked better than Wilson, I will give him that.
Click to expand...
LOL. 17 points in foxboro and a W not enough.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
13,083
Reaction score
24,530
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
GhostArmOfMarino said:
There are enough Tua threads and ill just leave my two cents.

I wouldn't have drafted him with what I knew at the time. I had him as a 2nd round talent and tied for 4th best QB prospect in the draft. My rankings were:

Herbert
Burrow
Hurts
Tua/Love

However he's a Dolphin now, so instead of me just saying he isn't good I like to think of it as "These are the things he needs to fix to be successful"

Because he is our QB now like I said, id prefer he succeeds.
Click to expand...
I'm in the same boat brother. I thought Herbert should have been the pick as well. I thought (back then) Tua was fools gold.

Once we drafted him, I support him, but as I said then, I support him until such time as he gives me reason not to.

I hate to say it, but the rope is shortening.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,163
Reaction score
1,890
Age
45
I just don’t see how anyone can just him with our line. Herbert would have thrown picks or got sacked too. The line is terrible. But I thought tannehill was a good qb and lined sucked. Look how that turned out and people still say tannehill isn’t good. We need line. If our backup came in and did well then that would be another story. He didn’t. Yes there was drops on the one drive. One drive isn’t enough.

Line sucks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom