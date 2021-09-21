We (the fans) would Not have drafted Tua with the Info our FO had.

As a fan, hopeful that Tua would work out and look like the guy we saw in Highlight Reels, I supported the drafting of Tua and have been not allowing myself to buy into the 'Tua hate'...But, I feel kinda Betrayed by the Dolphins because they had all this Factual Information about Tua that SHOULD HAVE prevented them from drafting him and it never shouldve been a conversation.Im finally having to come back to Reality regarding Tua, and it really sucks and feels like crap.He's not a bright man, and it hurts his ability to understand and process information. He's slow to react, his pre-snap reads and ability to set protections is 'Fuhgetaboutit'.He's slower than I thought he was.His size is a hindrance. It seems like he cant see anything back there and he's Always surprised once the pressure is on him.With All the Info available, stuff I really didnt know or gather until after the fact, the Miami Dolphins Really **** the bed with that pick.He's really only had ONE game where he looked like a Good QB with a hopeful future. ONE.He needed to have every 'intangible' to be in His favor for him to be good.He DID NOT have positive 'intangibles' in his favor. Theyre all red flags and question marks.Then you get into the 'tangibles' andWell, ****. Ross, by way of Grier, has just slammed the Dolphins fanbase over the head with one of those spiky mace things.It will take a Miracle if Tua becomes even an average Starting QB in the league. Probably wont be for the Dolphins.