We wanted balance and we got balance

What else can you say........350 yards rushing and 376 passing

5 rushing TD's
5 passing TD's

how more balance can you get?

on top of that the dense gave up 13 points only
1 sack
4 tackles for loss
12 QB hits
8 passes defended
1 INT
2 FF-both recovered

damn it feels good
 
the whole team contributed and one very important thing is that we got to give snaps to our backups which in turn helps them when we need them in the future.
 
