We wanted balance and we got balance

What else can you say........350 yards rushing and 376 passing
5 rushing TD's
5 passing TD's
how more balance can you get?
on top of that the dense gave up 13 points only
1 sack
4 tackles for loss
12 QB hits
8 passes defended
1 INT
2 FF-both recovered
damn it feels good
