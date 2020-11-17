We wanted respect: Well, check out number 5

Bopkin02
PFT's Week 11 2020 power rankings - ProFootballTalk
1. Steelers (last week No. 1; 9-0): Many would say the Chiefs are “the better team.” Hopefully, the Chiefs will get a chance to try to prove it in January. 2. Chiefs (No. 2; 8-1): The fact that the Chiefs already have lost to the Raiders once this year makes it far less likely it [more]
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
And, of course, I realize they don't mean anything and they are just for fun.
But wow, if there was ever a from the outhouse to close to the penthouse turn, this season has been it.
And really, it's only year 1 of the roster rebuild(I consider last year a tear-down- culture rebuild, yes; the roster rebuild, as far as I am concerned, truly started last March)