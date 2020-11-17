We wanted respect: Well, check out number 5

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,839
Reaction score
1,368
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

PFT's Week 11 2020 power rankings - ProFootballTalk

1. Steelers (last week No. 1; 9-0): Many would say the Chiefs are “the better team.” Hopefully, the Chiefs will get a chance to try to prove it in January. 2. Chiefs (No. 2; 8-1): The fact that the Chiefs already have lost to the Raiders once this year makes it far less likely it [more]
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Well, I have read many posts over the years griping about our spot in so and so's power rankings.
And, of course, I realize they don't mean anything and they are just for fun.
But wow, if there was ever a from the outhouse to close to the penthouse turn, this season has been it.
And really, it's only year 1 of the roster rebuild(I consider last year a tear-down- culture rebuild, yes; the roster rebuild, as far as I am concerned, truly started last March)
 
emoticon

emoticon

Club Member
Joined
Nov 25, 2005
Messages
1,154
Reaction score
979
It was really cool to see as we've been buried in the 20's for as long as I can remember. I don't really think we're number 5. The Bills are a hail Mary pass away from being 8-2. But you know...looking through that list there really aren't a lot of other teams below us that I'd consider better.
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,270
Reaction score
305
Yeah 5th in power rankings is a bit high. And the interesting thing is, what's going to happen in 3 weeks from now when the Fins beat up on bad teams while the Saints (without Brees) lose 1 or 2 and the Packers possibly lose a game or 2. We'd be top 3 in the league?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
7,069
Reaction score
12,545
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
mandal24 said:
Yeah 5th in power rankings is a bit high. And the interesting thing is, what's going to happen in 3 weeks from now when the Fins beat up on bad teams while the Saints (without Brees) lose 1 or 2 and the Packers possibly lose a game or 2. We'd be top 3 in the league?
Click to expand...
As much as I think Cowpie is a clown, he did have a good point yesterday.

A lot of the NFL is about matchups. His take was that if we played the pack today, we would likely win, based on strenths/weaknesses (as an example).
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
16,265
Reaction score
4,916
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
I gotta say I’m not sure we’re better than Buffalo just yet. They’ve actually impressed me the last 2 weeks despite losing to Arizona. After struggling vs the Jets and getting lucky vs an NE team that may be better than I thought they smoked Seattle (granted who is struggling right now) and really should have beaten Arizona.

I’m curious to see how they handle LA and Pittsburgh before facing us and NE again. They should handle Denver and the ailing Niners though.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,839
Reaction score
1,368
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Yeah I thought 5 was a little high too- let's see once we hit that KC/NE/LV/BUF gauntlet.
That will tell us a lot.
For now, I am just enjoying sitting in a pool of nervous sweat during our games.
It's been so few and far between that I've cared all that much, it's fun again.
And remember- YEAR 1 of the rebuild folks. I wonder what this group is going to look like in year 3 and 4.
 
phintim

phintim

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
7,276
Reaction score
1,126
Location
Fl
Couple of things to consider here in the ranking one we are a safer pick to win and rank based on the next 3 games on our schedule. We are not that good today to be ranked number 5 but perhaps by then we may be.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
2,961
Reaction score
2,601
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
Well, the NFL.com power rankings are a little less hyped about Miami's 5 game winning streak than PFF:

www.nfl.com

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Raiders, Cardinals rise; Seahawks, Titans exit top 10

Following another wild week of NFL action -- one which included the craziest finish of the season -- Dan Hanzus updates his Power Rankings. How high do the Cardinals fly after the Hail Murray?
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

We're at 11, just behind the Rams and Cards. Granted, Hanzus is a Jests fan. Man, so many people working for NFL and ESPN have been fans of opposing AFCE teams. All of those years of Boomer's love of the Bills, Rosenthal, AKA Wonder Years, and his love for the cheatriots, Hanzus
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom