We wanted respect: Well, check out number 5

I gotta say I’m not sure we’re better than Buffalo just yet. They’ve actually impressed me the last 2 weeks despite losing to Arizona. After struggling vs the Jets and getting lucky vs an NE team that may be better than I thought they smoked Seattle (granted who is struggling right now) and really should have beaten Arizona.



I’m curious to see how they handle LA and Pittsburgh before facing us and NE again. They should handle Denver and the ailing Niners though.