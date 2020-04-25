We were one step behind ALMOST every time.

foozool13
We wanted Wills...Settled for Jackson
We wanted Ruiz...Settled for Hunt
We wanted Dobbins...Settled for a project DT
We wanted Ashton Davis...Settled for Jones
Grier was always one step slow. He had all the ammo one can ask for.
The ALMOST is Tua. We did amazing with the Tua smokescreen, which will ultimately define Grier. The rest of them up we big time ****ed up because each one of those others, even fans like us knew about. It’s not a coincidence each one was picked right before us.
I can’t believe we have 9 picks remaining and we didn’t trade any one of them to move up in the 2nd or 3rd round.
It was an underwhelming draft in the aspect of Grier’s execution, ALMOST the entire way.
