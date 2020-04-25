We were one step behind ALMOST every time.

We don't know exactly what players the Fins wanted and in what position they valued them at.

We may never know what trades we tried to pull off but had no suitors or the price was ridiculously too high.

Ruiz they still could of got Cushenberry LSU later if they truely valued a C.

Although with Davis they may of been able to get with a lower pick

Trades may well be harder too achieve with the different format this year.

I am hoping they may try to package some of the lower ones 5/6/7 to get higher in 4/5 rounds to chase players when the difference in value of the picks are a lot less. Very hard [unless like the Saints you limit yourself to 3 picks I think this draft by going up] to gain much advantage using 5/6/7 to get higher in 2/3 unless we throw them all in the pot. We have plenty of needs so we do need to keep a couple. Although trading away some to get higher picks in next years draft does make some sense, as I have said in other threads we are rebuilding over 2 drafts so won't address every need in this one.