We were one step behind ALMOST every time.

We wanted Wills...Settled for Jackson
We wanted Ruiz...Settled for Hunt
We wanted Dobbins...Settled for a project DT
We wanted Ashton Davis...Settled for Jones

Grier was always one step slow. He had all the ammo one can ask for.

The ALMOST is Tua. We did amazing with the Tua smokescreen, which will ultimately define Grier. The rest of them up we big time ****ed up because each one of those others, even fans like us knew about. It’s not a coincidence each one was picked right before us.

I can’t believe we have 9 picks remaining and we didn’t trade any one of them to move up in the 2nd or 3rd round.

It was an underwhelming draft in the aspect of Grier’s execution, ALMOST the entire way.
 
hunt is a player and is a steal. he is a day one starter.
chill out. just bc we didnt get a bunch of big names doesnt mean we didnt get good players.
davis is an excellent run stuffer and can also play nose, which we needed.
igbo is going to play a ton and is a scheme fit, and so is jones.
Jackson may need a little time, but the kid is 20.
we got monsters with freak ability, and ppl are complaining?!?!
 
Who told you they wanted those players?
 
Absolutely. I did it myself with the Dobbins pick going right before our pick. Frustrating but it did occur that my frustration was based on zero facts, just my own opinion. Would the Phins have grabbed Ceedee Lamb if the Cowboys hadn't grabbed him? Or would Grier have stuck to his plan and still drafted Jackson? Only way we will know if they come out and say it if questioned but it looks better for them if they say they grabbed the players they were after.
 
Thought the same thing about CD but then wondered if Dallas didn't pick him would we have?
 
We don't know exactly what players the Fins wanted and in what position they valued them at.
We may never know what trades we tried to pull off but had no suitors or the price was ridiculously too high.
Ruiz they still could of got Cushenberry LSU later if they truely valued a C.
Although with Davis they may of been able to get with a lower pick
Trades may well be harder too achieve with the different format this year.
I am hoping they may try to package some of the lower ones 5/6/7 to get higher in 4/5 rounds to chase players when the difference in value of the picks are a lot less. Very hard [unless like the Saints you limit yourself to 3 picks I think this draft by going up] to gain much advantage using 5/6/7 to get higher in 2/3 unless we throw them all in the pot. We have plenty of needs so we do need to keep a couple. Although trading away some to get higher picks in next years draft does make some sense, as I have said in other threads we are rebuilding over 2 drafts so won't address every need in this one.
 
I think the CD Lamb and Dobbins were the 2 that will be the 'what ifs' question marks for me.
What I do think though is that the team were loaded on picks and yet no trade ups or down (apart from the GB pick) were made. I'm probably wrong but having 9 picks left seems alot when those picks (if used) will mainly be off the roster or at best ST players come the start of the season. Maybe the way this years draft was carried out restricted the lack of trades but who knows. I'm hoping we trade out of some of those 9 picks and use them for the 2021 draft.
 
How do the other coaches and gm’s know? Research into other teams needs and preferences, perceived relative value, and intuition. Slimm said it best that today Grier is going to draft 9 guys that Flores is most likely going to cut in 3 months. Go get Wirfs, go get Dobbins, go get Chinn or Winfield. Use these day 3 picks for Quality over quantity.
 
I posted this on another thread. Takes it for what it's worth.

"We’re calling teams all the time up and down,” Grier said, “(but we weren’t) specifically moving up to go after any real specific player.”

Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...-salguero/article242286366.html#storylink=cpy
 
