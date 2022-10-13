 We Will beat Vikings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Will beat Vikings

rlandn

rlandn

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 26, 2017
Messages
206
Reaction score
413
Location
Canada
I just know, it is like re-watching a favourite movie of mine.
Dolphins D will step up as it usually does at home, X is back and pass rush will be better.
Kirk Cousins will make a mistake or two under pressure which will change complexion of game.
I think Skylar does enough and if by halftime he is struggling, Teddy will enter and do enough against his former team to win.
Truly believe this, I don't think Minnesota is a 4-1 team, they have looked more like a 2-3 team to me from what I have watched thus far.
Lets get back on track...4-2 and welcome back Tua!!!
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
26,908
Reaction score
25,870
Location
Columbus, OH
I think you're right, Skylar getting 1st team reps, getting some of the injured players back, not 100% but some % is better than 0%. Miami also have won 8 straight home games. Maybe we get bad kirk cousins too.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
2,142
Reaction score
4,050
Age
32
Location
SRQ
This game can get us right back on track.

We take care of business at home for the 9th straight game, push to 4-2, Get Tua back, and then Steelers / Lions / Bears / Browns / Texans.

Legit 9-2 is possible and we overcame adversity not only in injuries but in the court of public opinion and against the league.

Us against everyone!

LFG!
 
McDolphins

McDolphins

Hating The Jets With A Passion Since '84
Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2005
Messages
2,659
Reaction score
2,610
Age
43
Location
Kalamazoo, Michigan
I do think having Tua present in practice will help the entire offense, and he’ll be an incredible resource for Skylar. Let’s hope that and our running game are enough to get the W this week.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
302
Reaction score
960
Age
35
Location
woods
The defense will have to be responsible for at least 14 points if they are to win this game. Need a defensive score and a few turnovers deep in Minnesota territory. Thompson is not going to win a shootout with Cousins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom