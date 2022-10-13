We Will beat Vikings

I just know, it is like re-watching a favourite movie of mine.

Dolphins D will step up as it usually does at home, X is back and pass rush will be better.

Kirk Cousins will make a mistake or two under pressure which will change complexion of game.

I think Skylar does enough and if by halftime he is struggling, Teddy will enter and do enough against his former team to win.

Truly believe this, I don't think Minnesota is a 4-1 team, they have looked more like a 2-3 team to me from what I have watched thus far.

Lets get back on track...4-2 and welcome back Tua!!!