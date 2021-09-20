We will know Sunday

We won’t get embarrassed, probably, but who knows? If Tua is out, one can expect a loss. But even though that’s something to consider when evaluating the team, it doesn’t matter in the standings. And we’d be well behind the 8 ball with a loss.



If Tua is out for an extended period, that’s the season. Not that he’s capable of winning games by himself, but the backup isn’t taking this team to the playoffs.



It would be quite the feat if Flores manages to pull the team together, absent Tua, and get a win.