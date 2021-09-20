 We will know Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We will know Sunday

If Flo is Gase, Philbin, Sparano...or if he's different.

He can prove Sunday was a fluke, an aberration, an exception...or if it is what we are.

Come back strong and beat the 2-0 Raiders, all is good and we can stay on course.

Get embarrassed like we did on Sunday, and it just what we are.

We'll know by Sunday night...
 
We won’t get embarrassed, probably, but who knows? If Tua is out, one can expect a loss. But even though that’s something to consider when evaluating the team, it doesn’t matter in the standings. And we’d be well behind the 8 ball with a loss.

If Tua is out for an extended period, that’s the season. Not that he’s capable of winning games by himself, but the backup isn’t taking this team to the playoffs.

It would be quite the feat if Flores manages to pull the team together, absent Tua, and get a win.
 
But its not a fluke when the last time we played the Bills we got blown out as well. It's getting worse against the Bills.
 
