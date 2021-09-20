We will know Sunday

GeauxFins2020
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2020
- Messages
- 680
- Reaction score
- 878
- Age
- 55
- Location
- Near Tampa
If Flo is Gase, Philbin, Sparano...or if he's different.
He can prove Sunday was a fluke, an aberration, an exception...or if it is what we are.
Come back strong and beat the 2-0 Raiders, all is good and we can stay on course.
Get embarrassed like we did on Sunday, and it just what we are.
We'll know by Sunday night...
He can prove Sunday was a fluke, an aberration, an exception...or if it is what we are.
Come back strong and beat the 2-0 Raiders, all is good and we can stay on course.
Get embarrassed like we did on Sunday, and it just what we are.
We'll know by Sunday night...