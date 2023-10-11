 We Will Learn A Lot About The Dolphins Over The Next Four Games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Will Learn A Lot About The Dolphins Over The Next Four Games

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Next four games are Carolina (home), Philly (away), Pats (home), Chiefs (home).
Good teams beat the teams they are supposed to beat. We should beat Carolina and the Pats, at home. Both of those teams do not even qualify as mediocre.
If that happens we don't need to beat the Eagles or the Chiefs to make the playoffs. However, if we lose both of those games, I will be disappointed. That means we will have lost to all three of the good teams we have played - the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles. It will leave me with that same old feeling again, which is that we will make it to the playoffs, and then lose early, once again. Which from my perspective is disappointing, and not good enough.
I will feel a lot better about our chances of making a deep post-season run if we can beat one of the Eagles or Chiefs.
Also if we pull that off, believe it or not, the five games after that (Raiders, Jets, Commanders, Tannehill Titans, Jets) all seem winnable. We could be looking at 12-2, which gives us a chance at home field. But that is getting a little ahead of ourselves.
Main point - we need to take care of business and beat both Carolina and the Pats at home, and then win one of the two against the Chiefs and Eagles, to feel good about making a decent run in the playoffs.
Agree/Disagree?
 
if we lose both to the eagles and the chiefs on the road it will be tough to swallow and keep as enthusiastic as we are now.

however, the season is long and playoff seeding is important, we are 14 and 2 at home for a reason, and at home it looks like we can beat anyone.

I guess what I will say to myself is to see how we play in those two games against the superbowl participants, and just keep perspective with the eye on the prize which would be the #1 seed.
 
chiefs game is at home, for some reason i like our chances better against the eagles on the road for some reason. i am probably nuts, all I know is I want us to win one of those two games
 
I agree with you. Ok for us to talk.
But players and coaches, one game at a time. Only opponent is Carolina.
 
Normally I would agree with you. Beating panthers and pats is a must. But considering the circumstances, eagles on the road missing 3 of our best players and then playing chiefs in Germany is a major wild card. As long as we're 6-3 going into the bye and are competitive in those tough games I will be excited. If we win 1 or both I would be over the moon
 
By winning 3 of 4 to start specifically the 2 road games we’ve put ourselves in position to be able to withstand losses against Philly and KC.

We will be underdogs in both games so technically we’re not supposed to win those games but as I said by starting 4-1 we’ve given ourselves room for error for a situation just like this.

I see no shame in losing @ Philly and in London against KC bc 95% of the rest of the league would lose those 2 games as well.

The only other time we’d see Philly is in the SB in LV so that’s not a big deal to me if we lose as long as we’re competitive.

The KC game is a tad different bc we’re competing with them for home field advantage. I would consider a split either way as a success but if I had my choice I’d take a loss in Philly for a win over KC bc it would give us the head to head tiebreaker which could be huge.

So either way whether we split them or lose them both as long as we’re competitive until the end then we’ll be fine. If we get blown out in either or both then I’d start to worry somewhat.

We will hammer Carolina and crush NE at home. Not worried a bit about either of them.
 
Well kind of.

If Germany is home.
 
So, I will make it a Trifecta. Chiefs game is in Germany, not at home. And we are the Away Team playing the Chiefs in Germany.
 
We should beat all of them. on all those teams we should be scoring over 30 and not allowing 30.
 
