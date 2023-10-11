We Will Learn A Lot About The Dolphins Over The Next Four Games

Next four games are Carolina (home), Philly (away), Pats (home), Chiefs (home).

Good teams beat the teams they are supposed to beat. We should beat Carolina and the Pats, at home. Both of those teams do not even qualify as mediocre.

If that happens we don't need to beat the Eagles or the Chiefs to make the playoffs. However, if we lose both of those games, I will be disappointed. That means we will have lost to all three of the good teams we have played - the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles. It will leave me with that same old feeling again, which is that we will make it to the playoffs, and then lose early, once again. Which from my perspective is disappointing, and not good enough.

I will feel a lot better about our chances of making a deep post-season run if we can beat one of the Eagles or Chiefs.

Also if we pull that off, believe it or not, the five games after that (Raiders, Jets, Commanders, Tannehill Titans, Jets) all seem winnable. We could be looking at 12-2, which gives us a chance at home field. But that is getting a little ahead of ourselves.

Main point - we need to take care of business and beat both Carolina and the Pats at home, and then win one of the two against the Chiefs and Eagles, to feel good about making a decent run in the playoffs.

Agree/Disagree?