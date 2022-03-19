 We will learn if continuity matters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We will learn if continuity matters

Many a case has been made over the years about the value of roster continuity from season to season but I can’t recall an off-season where we brought so many starters, contributors and depth players back. For one, I am really curious to see how this plays out - with communication being such a key part of any sport, the way we’ve handled “our own” FAs may pay dividends - perhaps even helping us to get off to a faster start than usual. By my count we’ve brought back the following contributors:

DE - Ogbah
LB - Eggnogovan
LB - Scarlet Johanssen
LB - Riley
LB - Roberts
DB - Needham
TE - Gesicki
TE - Smythe
WR - Williams

That’s a lot of resigns - particularly of role / depth players who contribute. I’m very interested to see if this makes an impact for the better.
 
Bridgeburner said:
Continuity matters.. if the people you're keeping are actually good at their jobs.
Well I think we’ve resigned a lot of solid players. Normally we have more turnover of role players so I’m hoping this plays out in our favor.
 
Who determined it was a good thing to resign all the depth that helped us go 1-7 during our more difficult part of the season last year. Seems like a questionable decision.
 
BigNastyFish said:
...not sure how many on that list were mission critical.

First glance maybe 50 - 60%?

Not complaining but I don't think we made that much impact.

Everything rides with Tua anyway. And that's no sure bet IMO.

I guess if we develop a strong consistent run game and great D you can hide the QB a bit.

I say that because I don't see Tua being able to compete straight up with the extensive top tier of QBs in the AFC.

Could be a tuff season ahead... We'll see.
I agree. Everything hinges on Tua becoming a better QB. But you can't take away what made the defense a success for the better part of two seasons. So yes continuity matters. Because these returning players helped in that regard.

Unfortunately the offense didn't take those next steps, due to the regression of the OL and its contribution to getting Tua injured. It's a good thing Miami kept Gesicki and Smythe, because they were productive, in spite of their own short comings, they can be counted on to make plays. They are consistent in that regard. It lessons the need to find replacement players. They may not be fan favorites, but who the hell cares. I just want guys, who make plays and that's what both Gesicki and Smythe do. They aren't spectacular, but are competitive.

If McDaniel can get a consistent running game going, along with better play out of the OL, Miami should compete. JMO
 
dolfan91 said:
I agree. Everything hinges on Tua becoming a better QB. But you can't take away what made the defense a success for the better part of two seasons. So yes continuity matters. Because these returning players helped in that regard.

Unfortunately the offense didn't take those next steps, due to the regression of the OL and its contribution to getting Tua injured. It's a good thing Miami kept Gesicki and Smythe, because they were productive, in spite of their own short comings, and as well as the overall offenses failures. They can be counted on to make plays. They are consistent in that regard. It lessons the need to find replacement players. They may not be fan favorites, but who the hell cares. I just want guys, who make plays and what both Gesicki and Smythe do. They aren't spectacular, but are competitive.

If McDaniel can get a consistent running game going, along with better play out of the OL, Miami should compete. JMO
I'm a tad bearish. Too many ifs in the equation starting with a rookie HC and the process of OL conversion to OZ. I just don't see how our O will be able to score enough to offset the most productive QBs -- and there's s stash of really excellent young QBs in the AFC along with Wilson etc. Very tuff assignment. I think we're still in a 2-3 year rebuild phase (stuck yet again) and essentially a non-factor in '22.

Now if ???? McD turns out to be a legit genius and Tua plays way above his prior window and the D is really a force...
Anything is at least somewhat possible -- I just don't see it as very likely. '22 is more likely to be a rough ride with lots of growing pains.
 
