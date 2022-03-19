We will learn if continuity matters

I agree. Everything hinges on Tua becoming a better QB. But you can't take away what made the defense a success for the better part of two seasons. So yes continuity matters. Because these returning players helped in that regard.



Unfortunately the offense didn't take those next steps, due to the regression of the OL and its contribution to getting Tua injured. It's a good thing Miami kept Gesicki and Smythe, because they were productive, in spite of their own short comings, and as well as the overall offenses failures. They can be counted on to make plays. They are consistent in that regard. It lessons the need to find replacement players. They may not be fan favorites, but who the hell cares. I just want guys, who make plays and what both Gesicki and Smythe do. They aren't spectacular, but are competitive.



If McDaniel can get a consistent running game going, along with better play out of the OL, Miami should compete. JMO