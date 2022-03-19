We will learn if continuity matters

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 19,115
- Reaction score
- 17,833
- Location
- New Jersey
Many a case has been made over the years about the value of roster continuity from season to season but I can’t recall an off-season where we brought so many starters, contributors and depth players back. For one, I am really curious to see how this plays out - with communication being such a key part of any sport, the way we’ve handled “our own” FAs may pay dividends - perhaps even helping us to get off to a faster start than usual. By my count we’ve brought back the following contributors:
DE - Ogbah
LB - Eggnogovan
LB - Scarlet Johanssen
LB - Riley
LB - Roberts
DB - Needham
TE - Gesicki
TE - Smythe
WR - Williams
That’s a lot of resigns - particularly of role / depth players who contribute. I’m very interested to see if this makes an impact for the better.
