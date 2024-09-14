 We will win in Seattle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We will win in Seattle

Tua is out. Armstead maybe out (who knows) and the world (including many here) all thinks the season is over and is missing Adam Gase. Perfect opportunity for our coach and team to shock the world and win. It won’t be pretty, and it will likely have some crazy creative stuff that will result in points and some frustration. But we will win.
 
The goal should be change, not winning meaningless games this year.

Grier has to be fired, he can't build a team correctly.

Why do you want us to win games and risk Ross keeping Grier around? So you can have a fun Sunday? Do you ever want the team to actually be successful? Or is the mediocre 6 to 10 win seasons exactly what you want from this team?

I just don't get fans like you, always with the pom-poms, false bravado and participation trophies.

This team has no chance at winning a Super Bowl this year. Absolutely ****ing none. Every game we win, makes our draft-picks worse, hence lowering our draft capital, while increasing the chance Grier keeps his job. One he's completely unqualified for due to incompetence.

What if we got the 1st pick and traded it for a haul like Chicago did to Carolina?

But you want us to win, utterly meaningless games for your what? So you can shout from the hill tops, you never gave up and are the best Dolphins fan in your own mind? What joy will a 8 win season bring you? Is that what's missing from your life? You could watch re-runs of any season for the last 2 decades and get the same result.
 
Unlike you Mr Rico, I don’t get off by saying I told you so, or taking a defeatist attitude. I always want the Phins to win. We just have very different viewpoints and that’s fine. Perhaps it’s a generational thing. FYI, I don’t consider myself as the best Dolphins fan, and I don’t have Pom Pom's (although a few of my gfs do). I have a very good life and have enjoyed the Dolphins through good times and bad since my father took me into the locker room and I met and shook Gods hand……Don Shula in 1973.
 
100% agree with you MrChad
 
Who says if we keep losing Grier gets fired?

We lost one game out of 2 and you want the team to quit for your personal gratification.

Glad players don't have your attitude.
 
