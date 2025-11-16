We won but it seems like the win is not good enough for everyone.

juniorseau55 said: I mean for someone that is a fan of a team that came in with 3 wins all season long, what is the point of watching the game and doing endless bitching? Yes it hasn't been a great season but historically this site is just filled with negative andropause complaining cranky posters that will complain at any chance they get. I don't give a **** who keeps their job, and who doesn't. I just want to see the game and if I am upset about what I am seeing I just turn off the tv if it is too much to watch. Enjoy what is left of the season, cheer for your team, and if you hate them so bad switch the eagles, bucs, or whatever team that doesn't drive your blood pressure to hell. Click to expand...

Watching the game, I saw really bad coaching. Not just McIdiot's 4th down plays, that was just the obvious. Watch our DL slants on plays and the LBs are not there to fill. I saw the Commanders laugh our D alignment where it was obvious our DTs were slanting a direction before the snap and our "Edges" were on one side. So what did the smart coach do.....ran at the Edge players. We did it 2-3 more times before someone upstairs realized the Commanders were flipping into that run play each time.There is one player that is making the offense work right now, Achane. Our 55M QB, is just another guy. OL isn't the problem, there was a play were they gave him a 10 yard pocket for 8 seconds.....Tua threw it to Waddle in double coverage.I could keep going but this is just plain sad.