We won but it seems like the win is not good enough for everyone.

I mean for someone that is a fan of a team that came in with 3 wins all season long, what is the point of watching the game and doing endless bitching? Yes it hasn't been a great season but historically this site is just filled with negative andropause complaining cranky posters that will complain at any chance they get. I don't give a **** who keeps their job, and who doesn't. I just want to see the game and if I am upset about what I am seeing I just turn off the tv if it is too much to watch. Enjoy what is left of the season, cheer for your team, and if you hate them so bad switch the eagles, bucs, or whatever team that doesn't drive your blood pressure to hell.
 
You've been on this site too long to be confused by anything that is currently happening.
 
Everyone has an opinion. Nothing wrong with them voicing it.

I agree with you in that personally I would wait 24 hours or so before commencing the bitchfest, but it is what it is.

Plus, the narrative for many is they want McD gone. The more they win, the more likely McD is coming back. Winning doesn't fit the narrative.
 
I’m glad to share my take. I’ve chosen to invest a lot of time, energy and a bit of $$$ to support the team in the last 50 years.

For the most part I feel I’ve given more than I’ve gotten.

The current ownership/org isn’t overly impressive - to put it mildly.

They’re spinning their wheels and there’s no end in sight. Beating a lousy team today isn’t inspirational to me.

So if I choose to blow off steam and rant and rave about the team here… I do so.

I appreciate the opportunity. Anything negative comes from a place of passion.

I also appreciate most of the takes here including yours.

Cheers.
 
You do you.
 
Some people get emotional at the time and are excited over a win. Others can be more analytical and see that a win now hurts the long term health of the team. It is what it is.
 
Watching the game, I saw really bad coaching. Not just McIdiot's 4th down plays, that was just the obvious. Watch our DL slants on plays and the LBs are not there to fill. I saw the Commanders laugh our D alignment where it was obvious our DTs were slanting a direction before the snap and our "Edges" were on one side. So what did the smart coach do.....ran at the Edge players. We did it 2-3 more times before someone upstairs realized the Commanders were flipping into that run play each time.

There is one player that is making the offense work right now, Achane. Our 55M QB, is just another guy. OL isn't the problem, there was a play were they gave him a 10 yard pocket for 8 seconds.....Tua threw it to Waddle in double coverage.

I could keep going but this is just plain sad.
 
Everyone has an opinion. Nothing wrong with them voicing it.

I agree with you in that personally I would wait 24 hours or so before commencing the bitchfest, but it is what it is.

The better draft pick once playoffs are out is the goal ... McD getting canned is simply organic & inevitable.
 
So you're satisfied with an at best mediocre team to support? Good for you bro
 
It’s a win however they should have won 3-4 more games and the same mistakes we made in those games are the same ones we made this game and it all stems from coaching. We got lucky this game with a different outcome but it’s insanely frustrating that this staff doesn’t learn.
 
It's an eventuality, regardless. McD ain't winning **** in the NFL and Ross is circling the drain.

Agreed on the only inevitability with Ross is consistently making the wrong decision.
 
