We won but it seems like the win is not good enough for everyone.

juniorseau55
Go Fins
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 8,164
- Reaction score
- 6,587
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
I mean for someone that is a fan of a team that came in with 3 wins all season long, what is the point of watching the game and doing endless bitching? Yes it hasn't been a great season but historically this site is just filled with negative andropause complaining cranky posters that will complain at any chance they get. I don't give a **** who keeps their job, and who doesn't. I just want to see the game and if I am upset about what I am seeing I just turn off the tv if it is too much to watch. Enjoy what is left of the season, cheer for your team, and if you hate them so bad switch the eagles, bucs, or whatever team that doesn't drive your blood pressure to hell.