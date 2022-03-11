Weak arm? Psh…..

Not bashing him just saying...Its not about how far you can throw with no pressure. I can sling it that far (I'm serious).



Its about how fast can it get there with the right arc and timing. If you are just flinging up with a hang time that'll give the corner time to catch up what's the point. The WR must be in stride and not have to slow down. Up to this point in games I haven't really seen him overthrow his guys he has under thrown and whether its by 1 step or more his WRs have had to adjust and slow down. Hence why people are talking smack.



Again off-season or not...train like you play...no wasted reps...