 Weak arm? Psh…..

Weak arm? Psh…..

SF Dolphin Fan

I've never thought his arm strength was an issue. Not top end, by any means, but not a problem either.
 
E30M3

E30M3

Dudes calves are sick. Putting in a lotta leg work from the looks of it.
 
TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

Not bashing him just saying...Its not about how far you can throw with no pressure. I can sling it that far (I'm serious).

Its about how fast can it get there with the right arc and timing. If you are just flinging up with a hang time that'll give the corner time to catch up what's the point. The WR must be in stride and not have to slow down. Up to this point in games I haven't really seen him overthrow his guys he has under thrown and whether its by 1 step or more his WRs have had to adjust and slow down. Hence why people are talking smack.

Again off-season or not...train like you play...no wasted reps...
 
Delvin

Delvin

Why don't people understand this? Every QB can do this. It's not unique or special.

What's unique and special is throwing these bombs off balance, or gunning 20 yards while on the run. This is where Tua's arm strength is an issue.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Delvin said:
Why don't people understand this? Every QB can do this. It's not unique or special.

What's unique and special is throwing these bombs off balance, or gunning 20 yards while on the run. This is where Tua's arm strength is an issue.
Ah Delvin chimed in.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

TheMageGandalf said:
Not bashing him just saying...Its not about how far you can throw with no pressure. I can sling it that far (I'm serious).

Its about how fast can it get there with the right arc and timing. If you are just flinging up with a hang time that'll give the corner time to catch up what's the point. The WR must be in stride and not have to slow down. Up to this point in games I haven't really seen him overthrow his guys he has under thrown and whether its by 1 step or more his WRs have had to adjust and slow down. Hence why people are talking smack.

Again off-season or not...train like you play...no wasted reps...
