Special teams is almost non existent as far as the return game goes. Sanders has been great unless you ask him to kick from 50+ - which is a big problem. Morestead has been good but punt coverage seems to give up a big run back each week. We’ve been burned on a fake and don’t I don’t even know what to call that butt punt-safety thing. I’d be looking hard at the coaching there - especially since it’s been a multi year issue w this unit and this HC didn’t hire the guy