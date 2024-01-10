 Weather in KC!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Weather in KC!!

Get ready boys - we are certainly going to find out if Tua/team can throw/play in the cold?

Just looked at the weather for Saturday. Calling for a high of 12 F and a low of -5 on Saturday, with 13-15 mph wind. So wind chills in the double digits possible - and an evening game!!! And why last week was so daggone important!!


Achane, Wilson and hopefully Mostert will be needed Saturday with that type of cold!!! Is Brooks available? Be good to have a bigger back in there at times!!
 
CFL playoff weather, LOL!
 
It snowed about 5 inches here yesterday and they are calling for a couple more on Friday. It's a wet snow so it will be packed ice this weekend. Lots of people trying to sell their tickets, I have been offered a couple of times but I dont go to Arrowhead stadium, its a cesspool.
 
There's a lot of cheap tickets available online.
 
I don't understand the ridiculous Fahrenheit scale, come on, 0 Celsius is freezing point of water, what could be more simple anyway. It was -20c here in Calgary on my bus commute home with a wicked wind child, if that is somewhere comparable to the conditions in KC on Saturday then playing a game of Football in that weather is just ridiculous and frankly dangerous. Seriously think they should postpone this or move the game, they also need to look at why we are playing at this time in the year in stadiums that do nothing to protect themselves from the elements.
 
I went to vikes-Seahawks a few years ago that was even colder. Never sat down, people had so many layers on we couldn't fit in row of seats, had to stand at angle. The atmosphere was awesome though, friggin loved it!
 
