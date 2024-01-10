Weather in KC!!

Anvil35
Leave Users Titles Alone!!
Get ready boys - we are certainly going to find out if Tua/team can throw/play in the cold?
Just looked at the weather for Saturday. Calling for a high of 12 F and a low of -5 on Saturday, with 13-15 mph wind. So wind chills in the double digits possible - and an evening game!!! And why last week was so daggone important!!
Achane, Wilson and hopefully Mostert will be needed Saturday with that type of cold!!! Is Brooks available? Be good to have a bigger back in there at times!!
https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/0eeef10ddbe56ec32def30199ede8c76fabb63b8a430ae9588c5f02ca7cf9f46
