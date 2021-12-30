Weather in Nashville This Week

Dolph N.Fan said: Supposedly suppose to be 20 mph gusts and a slight chance of light snow. Not good for a shaky kicker and weak running game.



Definitely can’t have any turnovers deep in your own territory or get any kicks blocked.



Accuweather has Sunday afternoon temps in the 30s, wind at 15 mph but gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation very low -- 10%.Living in the midwest (but much farther North), I can tell you that it has been a pretty mild winter so far, so it won't be like the Titans have played or practiced much in cooler temps either. It's been in the 50s and 60s all week in Nashville and on Saturday before the game, the temperature is supposed to actually reach in the low 70s with heavy rain.Honestly, I don't see it having any more effect on Miami than it does on Tennessee. Tennessee has had a lot of problems offensively lately -- last 5 games Tannehill has been 111 of 164 but for only 969 yards (under 6 yards per pass) with 4 TDs, 6 INTs, and he's been sacked 16 times -- and it's not like it was great competition. Best opponent was New England, couple of basically .500 teams in San Fran and Pitts and two bottom dwellers in Houston and Jax. In those same five games, they've put up two really good rushing games and three just okay, but the two big rushing games saw them only score 13 points each time. They've been scoring under 16 points per game in the last five games. (also of note, they are putting in on the ground quite a bit.....7 lost fumbles in the last five games)That said, defensively they are playing very well.I think that while they run the ball better than us (even without Henry), it should be noted that in the last ten weeks the Phins haven't given up more than 102 yards rushing in a game. I think the weather isn't going to be a big factor as neither team right now relies much on deep throws.