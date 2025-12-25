Weaver On Roster And Team Building - Excuse Making And Truth Telling At The Same Time

phinsforlife
I do not think he is wrong here, although it rings a bit hollow at this point. I guess now that Grier is out of the building he can say it. But, it is also kind of obvious too, and the same thing goes for the offense. Grier just never understood how to build a team, on any dimension. There are players singularly, but there is also building a roster and an identity for a team, and having the pieces in place so everyone knows what they are doing. The coaches, including Weaver, are not off the hook either, because they could have done a better job getting the pieces integrated, but it does not make it easier when the roster is assembled the way Grier did it. Further, it is hard to get everyone on the same page when McDaniel runs the offseason like summer camp. There is a lot of blame to go around that is for sure. This thing needs a giant reboot from the inside out.
It is also interesting, in addition to ringing hollow, Weaver may not even be around next year (unclear what Ross is going to do), so why he is saying this now is beyond me:
“I think whatever we assemble as a group defensively, we need an opportunity to grow earlier,” Weaver told reporters on Tuesday. “We need these people to be brought together earlier than they were. A lot of the guys that we ended up playing with either got here at the start of training camp, were kind of hurt in training camp, missed some of camp, so a lot of the growth we were trying to do as a defense occurred early in the season. When you combine that with the youth movement we were trying to make, that’s what’s going to happen early. I think eventually it started to click for all of them in terms of what the expectation and what we were trying to get done, but we need to start to get that ball rolling earlier than August."
“It may not be Weaver’s concern in 2026. It may not be McDaniel’s, either. But it’s one of the things the next G.M. needs to consider when building the 2026 version of the Miami Dolphins, a team that last won a playoff game 26 years ago — and that has been to the postseason only three times since Stephen Ross became the primary owner in 2009.”
Anthony Weaver: Dolphins can't be "piecemealing" their defense in August
At a time when reports regarding the status of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for 2026 are conflicting, the status of defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver beyond 2025 remains equally uncertain.
