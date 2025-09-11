“Webpage not available”

I'm getting something similar but it's reaching the website, not posting.



I have 2 ISP's at home (I work from home so like to have a backup just in case). When on my home wifi (both ISP's) I'm getting timed out or the "page could not be loaded" page. One of the ISP's is 1Gb down, the other is 150Mb down so decent connections.



On my PC I've changed my DNS providers to Cloudflare, Google, DuckDuckGo and the ISP ones and I'm getting the same symptoms, page doesn't load. I can ping finheaven.com from a command prompt and I get a response on all DNS providers (all the same IP as you would expect). I've also tried multiple browsers on my PC, Chrome, Firefox, Edge and DuckDuckGo. It fails to load in them all. It works fine in TorBrowser but I would expect that as I'm coming from a different IP subnet.



If I turn on my VPN, the site loads instantly using any of the DNS providers.



All I can think of is that Finheaven CDN is blocking the request coming from my ISP IP range for some reason.