“Webpage not available”

Whenever I post at home, and I’m on WiFi, I get this error for the site. No matter if I’m using my phone, laptop, or desktop. I’ve tried using a VPN and also incognito mode, no luck.

If I turn off wifi on my phone, then everything is fine. I’ve reset my modem, cleaned cookies, and cache, but nothing seems to work.

Any ideas?
 
Bills owned wifi me thinks.
 
I'm getting something similar but it's reaching the website, not posting.

I have 2 ISP's at home (I work from home so like to have a backup just in case). When on my home wifi (both ISP's) I'm getting timed out or the "page could not be loaded" page. One of the ISP's is 1Gb down, the other is 150Mb down so decent connections.

On my PC I've changed my DNS providers to Cloudflare, Google, DuckDuckGo and the ISP ones and I'm getting the same symptoms, page doesn't load. I can ping finheaven.com from a command prompt and I get a response on all DNS providers (all the same IP as you would expect). I've also tried multiple browsers on my PC, Chrome, Firefox, Edge and DuckDuckGo. It fails to load in them all. It works fine in TorBrowser but I would expect that as I'm coming from a different IP subnet.

If I turn on my VPN, the site loads instantly using any of the DNS providers.

All I can think of is that Finheaven CDN is blocking the request coming from my ISP IP range for some reason.
 
I’ve tried multiple VPN’s and reset my router. Still nothing on any device connected to my home WiFi.
 
Strange that the VPN doesn't work, if the CDN was blocking the IP a VPN should work. Sounds like we have different issues, your issue sounds more bizarre than mine.
 
It’s frustrating. I live in an area without great 5G service so the site is super slow. When I’m somewhere else with WiFi it will work no matter if it’s my iPad, laptop, or phone, but just not on my home WiFi.
 
Having the same thing as you guys. It’s got to be something with our internet provider?? Or the site? It only recently began happening to me
 
I’m thinking it’s the site. I doubt we all have the same provider.

I’ve got ImOn.
 
I legit can’t access this site. Been like 2 weeks. Doesn’t work on my home or work WiFi. Doesn’t even work on LTE on my phone. I’ve cleared cookies cache everything. What the hell is going on? Tried multiple browsers.
 
It sucks. Luckily I can still get on using 5G.
 
The only solace is it’s not on my end. But the admins here don’t seem to care and aren’t trying to fix it. It ****ing sucks. Sometimes on LTE it works for a few minutes then blocks again.
 
It is not only our end, the site software is working fine. I have no issues and others have zero issues with web based or cellular based access. People act like there is a magic button that is flashing that says "error". Code and backend programing doesn't work like that, we wish it did.

There is a conversation between all the Admins and @Henrik going daily about this issue. What this likely stems from is 1) AI was datamining the site and causing issues. There were scrips installed to limit the amount of access the AI bots could obtain. Now there seems to be an issue with the ad blocks used on certain WiFi networks and the ad blockers used on this site, kinda like a double negative equaling a positive block (please keep in mind this is what we "think" is happening and we are still not 100% sure).

So in order to balance it all out, we are looking at what the actual root cause is so that something can be done to try and fix the issues. I access the site on both cellular and Spectrum internet from home and have had zero issues, it appears to be a Verizon WiFi issue when on WiFi and not on their cellular networks but again, this is only our theory.

It isn't like we have a direct phone line to these internet providers to understand what the actual problem is, we are a little fish of volunteers in a huge multi-billion global industry. I mean wtf man, we are working on it and to say we don't give a **** really pisses some of us off to be honest. Don't you think the issues would have been resolved by now if we knew 100% what the fix is?

I mean don't worry, once it is sorted out, Grier will still be GM, McMumblez will still the be the HC and Miami will still suck, like these ad blockers seem to suck. All is normal in Miami land. lol.
 
