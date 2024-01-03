 Wednesday Injury Report for regular season finale. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wednesday Injury Report for regular season finale.

Nice to see Ramsey and Tua at Full.

Curious to see if Hunt is a go this week, I wouldn't expect Baker back unless he's actually close to 100%, but all of the other limited players should be able to play.

With the playoffs clinched I doubt we see Waddle or Howard this week, they probably want them to be as healthy as possible for the wild card
 
18 Dolphins listed on first injury report ahead of Week 18 matchup with Bills

Some key players are dealing with injuries to start the week.
n preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at their Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami listed 18 players on their first injury report of the week.

Six players were non-participants – left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (foot), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (illness) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle).

Limited participants included running back De’Von Achane (toe/ribs), linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), offensive lineman Lester Cotton (hip), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle/personal), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), safety Jevon Holland (knees), right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), right tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), linebacker David Long Jr. (knee) and linebacker Duke Riley (ankle).

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (quad/left shoulder) practiced fully.

ONLY 18?
 
LOL….

The entire offensive line. Both #1 and #2 WRs. Both inside LBs. Top 2 running backs. 3 of 4 starters in the secondary. QB. Best d-lineman.

Truly laughable.
 
Stoobz said:
For anyone who thinks injuries don't matter, I don't know how better to explain this..

"Oh, everyone is banged up this time of year".

Looks at the Bills list...
Click to expand...
The only starter on the Bills offence that has missed any time this year is Knox and they have the rookie 1st round pick to cover for him. All other 10 guys have played 16 games.
 
You know, I would honestly feel better mailing it in for this game if it's going to be like this. There's no sense in pushing the few starters we have left into a situation that could just get them hurt. Play the B teams. Rest up. Go after KC the following week. We can beat them.
 
Interesting….just saw the Ravens are sitting Lamar against the Steelers. There’s a pretty strong chance that this is going to be an elimination game for the Bills.
 
ForksPhin said:
Interesting….just saw the Ravens are sitting Lamar against the Steelers. There’s a pretty strong chance that this is going to be an elimination game for the Bills.
Click to expand...
I think it will be. With Baltimore lying down, Pittsburgh’s win chances just increased and Jax likely beats the Titans. Buffalo very well might be playing for the division and 2 seed, or home for the year.
 
