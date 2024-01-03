Wednesday Injury Report for regular season finale.

Some key players are dealing with injuries to start the week.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
n preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at their Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami listed 18 players on their first injury report of the week.
Six players were non-participants – left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (foot), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (illness) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle).
Limited participants included running back De’Von Achane (toe/ribs), linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), offensive lineman Lester Cotton (hip), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle/personal), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), safety Jevon Holland (knees), right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), right tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), linebacker David Long Jr. (knee) and linebacker Duke Riley (ankle).
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (quad/left shoulder) practiced fully.
ONLY 18?