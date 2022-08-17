 Weds 8/17 Media Only Practice Tweets HERE!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Weds 8/17 Media Only Practice Tweets HERE!!!

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
19,012
Reaction score
57,183
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Yesterday, the D won practice. Six INTS for the QBs and three of them from Tua. The strength of our D as we all know is the secondary. I'm looking forward to see Tua come out swinging today as he'll shake those picks off.

Same deal as most media only practice days. Probably a PC from McD around 9:45 and then media observations in the noon hour as they are only allowed post-practice.

We'll race to get it to you asap! We're down to 85 now and three days out from reminding Josh McDaniels why we haunt his dreams.

Excited Lets Go GIF by StickerGiant
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom