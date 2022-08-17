Weds 8/17 Media Only Practice Tweets HERE!!!

Fin-Loco
Yesterday, the D won practice. Six INTS for the QBs and three of them from Tua. The strength of our D as we all know is the secondary. I'm looking forward to see Tua come out swinging today as he'll shake those picks off.
Same deal as most media only practice days. Probably a PC from McD around 9:45 and then media observations in the noon hour as they are only allowed post-practice.
We'll race to get it to you asap! We're down to 85 now and three days out from reminding Josh McDaniels why we haunt his dreams.
