Week 1: Best Defense?

andyahs said:
@MrChadRico in 3......2....1.

To defend our oline.
No more Oline bitching until after week 1.
 
Jacksonville is being slept on. They are a well coached team, with playoff aspirations.

They could very well upset Miami in game 1 of the season.

They have the better defense. They are a proven commodity. Miami is going through a transition defensively. Until Miami proves they are better, Jacksonville gets the nod.
 
Is it really necessary to call out other posters? In a thread entirely unrelated to said subject???
 
Jacksonville has the physical edge on both sides of the ball. Miami's passing game gives the Dolphins a chance, but agree Jacksonville is good. Not an easy matchup.
 
I agree. Especially with the passing game. The issue for me; is Miami's Oline good enough to keep Tua clean. They have a good front 7 on defense. Very physical group. That may be the biggest difference in the game.
 
It's going to be important for that Dolphins to stay out of a lot of 3rd and long situations. Take what's there and run the wide zone plays effectively on the early downs and we should be fine.
 
It will come down to Tackling since Starters haven't done much of it in the Pre-season, Usually the 1st Game has more Missed Tackles than the rest of the season.
 
