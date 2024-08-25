Week 1: Best Defense?

Charlie Rivers
Who has the better defense, the Jags or the Fins? Curious.
@MrChadRico in 3......2....1.
To defend our oline.
The over/under for this is one day. I’ll take the under.
No more Oline bitching until after week 1.
Jacksonville has the physical edge on both sides of the ball. Miami's passing game gives the Dolphins a chance, but agree Jacksonville is good. Not an easy matchup.Jacksonville is being slept on. They are a well coached team, with playoff aspirations.
They could very well upset Miami in game 1 of the season.
They have the better defense. They are a proven commodity. Miami is going through a transition defensively. Until Miami proves they are better, Jacksonville gets the nod.
I agree. Especially with the passing game. The issue for me; is Miami's Oline good enough to keep Tua clean. They have a good front 7 on defense. Very physical group. That may be the biggest difference in the game.
It's going to be important for that Dolphins to stay out of a lot of 3rd and long situations. Take what's there and run the wide zone plays effectively on the early downs and we should be fine.