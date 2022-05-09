 Week 1 @ Buffalo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 1 @ Buffalo

Frisco Fin

Buffalo is hosting Tenn week 2 on MNF so it definitely won't be prime time if true.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

67Stang said:
A chance to sneak a win as they will have nothing but preseason game film to look at, and maybe some old scheme stuff from San Fran.
That's a great way to look at it.

With McDaniel installing a new offensive system, facing Buffalo early seems to favor the Bills. But as you stated, Buffalo won't have much tape to go on.
 
PYRO

Looks like Buffalo plays the titans on MNF week one

Edit: Oh I was mistaken, it's week two.
 
K-Rob

67Stang said:
A chance to sneak a win as they will have nothing but preseason game film to look at, and maybe some old scheme stuff from San Fran.
This is what I’ve been hoping for since our current team started coming together. I think we can catch them off-guard if they’re our week 1 opponent. Even better if it’s in the oppressive Miami heat and humidity.
 
tay0365

I would love that, Buffalo is a tough place for Miami to play at anyway, so getting them early allows Miami to at least not have to worry about weather, not allow the Bills to have much tape on Miami's new offense, and be in a game where both team will be as healthy as they will be all season.


Miami gets a punchers chance, with speed, speed, and even more speed.
 
ANUFan

Smith21 said:
It’s just a rumor. But I guess they are throwing the new coach in the Fire. Hopefully it’s a prime time game
They’re such A$$ why not make those games later in the season. When our team has gotten a chance to gel and really bring our best game to the Bills?
 
ANUFan

Well, Bills don’t seem to be clicking early in the season. So this maybe a chance to steal a division win from a huge rival early in the season.

It’s time..
 
