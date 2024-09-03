 Week 1 Dolphins vrs Jags week matchup thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 1 Dolphins vrs Jags week matchup thread

I don’t see a Jaguar news and comment thread so thought I would post one.

. "We're pretty healthy at this stage," he said. "We anticipate having everybody full strength going into this week."

Pederson, they’re coming in healthy


Their secondary has all new coaching and some new players in Darby and Savage from Green Bay.


Didn’t we roast Darby before?

Here’s an article on their secondary

Pederson hasn’t decided who’s gonna call plays

“Pedersen met with the local media ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He says that he hasn't made up his mind yet but could let them know Wednesday, jokingly adding that "maybe we'll never know."
 
they are going to put up points. They got good receivers and tight ends and backs. I don't know where we are going to get a pass rush. Phllips might not be effective yet. I am worried about that. I hope seiler and campbell can get us a rush. What about chop?

We will need to put up a lot of points. Doesn't their secondary suck?
 
