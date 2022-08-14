Week 1 Game Recap- Pff

NFL Preseason Week 1 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
The Miami Dolphins were able to emerge victorious in a tight 26-24 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday.
QUARTERBACK
- Skylar Thompson finished with an efficient statline of 20-28 for 218 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
- His statline doesn't tell the whole story, though, as he didn’t have much in the way of impressive plays (zero big-time throws from 34 dropbacks).
RUNNING BACK
- Myles Gaskin led the way in the Dolphins running back room with four carries for 27 yards.
- The rest of the Dolphins running backs combined for -3 rushing yards from seven carries, as they couldn’t find many lanes to run through.
RECEIVERS
- Lynn Bowden Jr. — who has reportedly been on the trading block during training camp — put on quite the showcase for the rest of the league. He was on the field for four pass plays, was targeted on all four of them and hauled in three for 55 yards, including a score.
- Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle didn’t play in this one.
OFFENSIVE LINE
- Solomon Kindley did his best to vie for a starting guard spot, as he didn’t allow a single pressure across 23 pass-blocking snaps.
- Former first-rounder Austin Jackson was only on the field for eight pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow any pressures on the day.
DEFENSIVE LINE
- We didn’t see any of the Dolphins starters play on Saturday. Raekwon Davis played five snaps, but that was it.
- Benito Jones highlighted the defensive line with three run stops on 21 run defense snaps.
LINEBACKER
- Channing Tindall showed off his athletic traits in his first game with the Dolphins, as he only allowed five total yards on two targets in his coverage.
- Duke Riley joined Tindall in having a solid game, as he recorded two stops and didn’t miss a tackle across five attempts.
SECONDARY
- It was yet another tough day at the office for former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene. On 19 coverage snaps, he was targeted twice, allowing a first down and a touchdown.