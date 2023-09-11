 Week 1 in Pictures | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 1 in Pictures

What a great week to try starting this thread!

Feel free to add your own pictures or collages.

I give credit to the great photos taken from the Miami Dolphins Instagram account

I thought I would share and if this gets good feedback to do this weekly, win or lose.

Pictures always tell an awesome story and today was an awesome day to be a Dolphins fan!

..............................


Here are some reasons they:
Screen Shot 2023-09-10 at 6.55.05 PM.png



Reason #1
Da Beasts.png
Reason #2
Cheetah.png
Reason #3
Mostert.png
Reason #4
Kader.png

Reason #5
Number 15.png

And of course there was one more big reason...so add some pictures of the MVP
 
A representation of McDaniel keeping his balls looose.

cup-balls.gif
 
