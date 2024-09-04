Week 1 - Injury Report - Jaguars vs. Dolphins

E30M3
Ramsey is starting.I look for Bonner to start
Holland being full go is nice.
Vet rest days on Wednesday is a joke to me but whatever
I don't know if the league requires the "vet rest" days to be included on there but it certainly causes a lot of unnecessary panic with the fan base. Every single one of these guys will be available Sunday
I'm convinced the dolphins go overboard in listing their injuries.
I get what you mean, but if a fan panics over 'vet rest' it really says more about them than anything else.I don't know if the league requires the "vet rest" days to be included on there but it certainly causes a lot of unnecessary panic with the fan base. Every single one of these guys will be available Sunday
I'm convinced the dolphins go overboard in listing their injuries.
Chipped tooth: injured. Broken toenail: injured.