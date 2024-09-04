 Week 1 - Injury Report - Jaguars vs. Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 1 - Injury Report - Jaguars vs. Dolphins

djphinfan said:
I look for Bonner to start
Holland being full go is nice.

Vet rest days on Wednesday is a joke to me but whatever
Ramsey is starting.

lynx said:
I don't know if the league requires the "vet rest" days to be included on there but it certainly causes a lot of unnecessary panic with the fan base. Every single one of these guys will be available Sunday
It being a hamstring could be bad news for a vet like Ramsey. They could decide not to risk possible further damage.
 
lynx said:
I get what you mean, but if a fan panics over 'vet rest' it really says more about them than anything else.
 
