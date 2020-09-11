Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Dolphins standout cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones cleared to play vs. Patriots The Miami Dolphins received good news Friday as starting cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Bryon Jones have been cleared to play in Sunday's season opener against the New England Patriots.

But neither player was limited on Friday, and the only player the Dolphins listed as doubtful on the final injury report before Sunday’s 1 p.m. road game is safety Clayton Fejedelem, who suffered a pectoral injury on Thursday.However, it is uncertain how much Howard and Jones will play against New England.Howard had arthroscopic surgery in December on his troublesome left knee that limited him to five games last season. He also was sidelined for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.Howard has practiced with the team on a limited basis the last three weeks. Because Howard has battled knee issues in three of his previous four seasons, the Dolphins had been taking a cautious approach with his rehab.Great news!