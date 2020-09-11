Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 41,809
- Reaction score
- 24,290
- Age
- 56
- Location
- So Cal
Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report
The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
www.patriots.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)
OUT
OL Yodny Cajuste - Knee (DNP)
WR Gunner Olszewski - Foot (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
TE Dalton Keene - Neck (LP)
LB Cassh Maluia - Knee (LP)
WR N'Keal Harry - Shoulder (FP)
DL Chase Winovich - Shoulder (FP)
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DOUBTFUL
S Clayton Fejedelem - Pectoral (LP)
QUESTIONABLE
No Players Listed.