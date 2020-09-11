Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

www.patriots.com

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
www.patriots.com www.patriots.com


FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2020

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)

OUT
OL Yodny Cajuste - Knee (DNP)
WR Gunner Olszewski - Foot (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
TE Dalton Keene - Neck (LP)
LB Cassh Maluia - Knee (LP)
WR N'Keal Harry - Shoulder (FP)
DL Chase Winovich - Shoulder (FP)

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)

OUT
No Players Listed.
DOUBTFUL
S Clayton Fejedelem - Pectoral (LP)
QUESTIONABLE
No Players Listed.
 
Wait...you mean...Tua isn't listed as:

DEAD
QB Tua Tagovailoa - Hip (DNP)


Don't you get my hopes up that he might amount to something by 2023.
 
www.sun-sentinel.com

Dolphins standout cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones cleared to play vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins received good news Friday as starting cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Bryon Jones have been cleared to play in Sunday's season opener against the New England Patriots.
www.sun-sentinel.com www.sun-sentinel.com

But neither player was limited on Friday, and the only player the Dolphins listed as doubtful on the final injury report before Sunday’s 1 p.m. road game is safety Clayton Fejedelem, who suffered a pectoral injury on Thursday.

However, it is uncertain how much Howard and Jones will play against New England.

Howard had arthroscopic surgery in December on his troublesome left knee that limited him to five games last season. He also was sidelined for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

Howard has practiced with the team on a limited basis the last three weeks. Because Howard has battled knee issues in three of his previous four seasons, the Dolphins had been taking a cautious approach with his rehab.

Great news!
 
