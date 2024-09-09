Week 1 - PFF After Action Report - Jaguars vs. Dolphins

E30M3
After a rewatch, and isolating members of the OL, they seemed to do pretty well on all attempts. Tua was able to see second and third reads. Just my look though.Yeah, that may be a bit misleading. There were a lot of designed rollouts and quick swing passes at or before the line of scrimmage. When Miami went to their more conventional passing attack, the offensive line did seem to hold up well enough though.
This reflects what I saw, and what I sort of expected.
Eichenberg is a decent Guard.
The reflexive hatred of Eichenberg is due to the fact that he isn't a Center. That said, he was willing to play there to help the team, and play there while battling a leg injury, take the flack from the fans, and not complain or make excuses.
Rob Jones? Well... he had a poor game, and he's the player with the target on his back. Those brothers who keep posting that they hope Wynn returns so that Jones can bump Eichenberg out of the starting line up? They're wrong.
Ya I watched his plays no way in hell dudes awful. Zero killer instinct at the 2nd level. Wiffed plenty in pass pro.Liam ranked top 4...
What in the bloody hell