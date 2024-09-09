 Week 1 - PFF After Action Report - Jaguars vs. Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 1 - PFF After Action Report - Jaguars vs. Dolphins

OFFENSE

Grades

p0RxYX5.jpeg


Receiving Grades

8nFB0Yo.jpeg


Rushing Grades

wxJhD3J.jpeg


Snap Counts

1.jpg

DEFENSE

Grades

wx8NUis.jpeg


Snap Counts

2.jpg
 

rickd13 said:
Yeah, that may be a bit misleading. There were a lot of designed rollouts and quick swing passes at or before the line of scrimmage. When Miami went to their more conventional passing attack, the offensive line did seem to hold up well enough though.
Click to expand...
After a rewatch, and isolating members of the OL, they seemed to do pretty well on all attempts. Tua was able to see second and third reads. Just my look though.
 
This reflects what I saw, and what I sort of expected.

Eichenberg is a decent Guard.

The reflexive hatred of Eichenberg is due to the fact that he isn't a Center. That said, he was willing to play there to help the team, and play there while battling a leg injury, take the flack from the fans, and not complain or make excuses.

Rob Jones? Well... he had a poor game, and he's the player with the target on his back. Those brothers who keep posting that they hope Wynn returns so that Jones can bump Eichenberg out of the starting line up? They're wrong.
 
Well, I won't be stubborn here. At the end of the day, stats are stats.

Jones stunk. But Eich, I have to lay off the criticism here.

It appears I focused way too much on his few bad plays and not his overall game which on 2nd watch, was pretty solid.

So, Mr. Eichenberg, in week 1.... GRYPHONK is eating crow. Please feed me a steady feast of crow for 19 more weeks.
 
Feverdream said:
This reflects what I saw, and what I sort of expected.

Eichenberg is a decent Guard.

The reflexive hatred of Eichenberg is due to the fact that he isn't a Center. That said, he was willing to play there to help the team, and play there while battling a leg injury, take the flack from the fans, and not complain or make excuses.

Rob Jones? Well... he had a poor game, and he's the player with the target on his back. Those brothers who keep posting that they hope Wynn returns so that Jones can bump Eichenberg out of the starting line up? They're wrong.
Click to expand...

Yeah, you may be right here. It was 1 game, well see how it plays out.

But if Eichenberg can focus on just playing G, then that will be the best thing. He just needs to play average for this teams success. Yesterday, he was better then average, overall.

Agreed, Jones is the odd man out here. I am not going to lie, I still would have preferred Barton over Chop. However, if Brewer plays solid all season like he did yesterday and Eichenberg as well, then that definitely minimizes the need to have drafted an IOL in round 1, for me personally. I know you never would have drafted a G round 1 lol
 
Eichenberg grading higher than Tua gives me a chuckle. In any event, I’m not an Eichenberg fan, so any game where he doesn’t make me want to vomit counts as a good game.
 
I also think some of the Eichenberg hate came as a reaction to his draft status and his failure to be an effective tackle at the NFL level.
Fans turned on him when he struggled.
It's not uncommon, though, for someone to be drafted high to play tackle, fail, and end up having a solid career as a guard (Robert Gallery anyone?). If he is solid here moving forward, there are worse things.
 
