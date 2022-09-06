Week 1 Pledge thread, have some fun, help the site!

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
We had a lot of fun when we did this last year and it really helped the site, win-win. So I figured what better time to do it than the opening week against the Pats!
$10 if the Phins show up to the game on time Sunday.
$10 if the Phins win by more than 2 touchdowns
$10 if Tyreek Hill catches a TD
$10 if Waddle catches a TD
$10 if the Phins rush for over 100 yards
$10 for each Jaelen Phillips sack
$10 if Tua throws for over 300 yds
