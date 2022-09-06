 Week 1 Pledge thread, have some fun, help the site! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 1 Pledge thread, have some fun, help the site!

13marino13

13marino13

We had a lot of fun when we did this last year and it really helped the site, win-win. So I figured what better time to do it than the opening week against the Pats!

$10 if the Phins show up to the game on time Sunday.
$10 if the Phins win by more than 2 touchdowns
$10 if Tyreek Hill catches a TD
$10 if Waddle catches a TD
$10 if the Phins rush for over 100 yards
$10 for each Jaelen Phillips sack
$10 if Tua throws for over 300 yds

:fh :fh :fh:fh
 
I had a bunch of fun with this last season as well. Here is my pledge for week 1:

$20 if Tua throws a pass completion of 40+ yards.
$10 if we rush for 100+ yards and Pass for 300+ yards
$10 for a Win
$10 if the Defense holds the Pats to less than 17 points.
 
Hell yeah!
$10 if Tua throws for 300+ yards
$10 for a turnover free game by Miami
$20 if both Waddle and Tyreek get 75+ yards receiving and 2 scores between the 2 of them.
Let’s get it on!
 
