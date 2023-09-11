 Week 1 snap counts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 1 snap counts

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
9,574
Reaction score
11,345
Offense (67 snaps)
Tua, QB 67
Mostert, HB 49
Ahmed, HB 19
Ingold, FB 30
Hill, WR 44
Waddle, WR 43
Berrios, WR 35
Cracraft, WR 27
Ezukanma, WR 15
Smythe, TE 67
Kroft, TE 2
Lamm, T 67
Jackson, T 67
Hunt, G 67
Wynn, G 66
Eichenberg, G 1

Defense (81 snaps)
Wilkins, DT 68
Sieler, DT 65
Davis, DT 46
Pili 9

Linebackers and edge:
Baker 81
Phillips 73
Chubb 71
Van Ginkel 51
Ogbah 18
Long 17
Riley 1

Howard, CB 79
Kohou, CB 79
Apple, CB 60

Holland, S 81
Elliott, S 81
Bethel, S 9
Br. Jones, S 2
 
Why did Eichenberg get that one snap? Shoelace issue with Lamm? And many hate him, but Baker was 81 out of 81 D snaps. Wonder why Long had so few. Situational?
 
What's up with Brandon Jones getting only two snaps and Eliott playing 81 snaps?
AVG played a lot at MLB. Interestingly he played 51 snaps compared to Long's 17.
Wow, we were in nickel defense for 71 snaps of 81 snaps.
 
Smythe played every offense snap. Very interesting
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom