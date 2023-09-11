Week 1 snap counts

brumdog44
Active Roster
Offense (67 snaps)
Tua, QB 67
Mostert, HB 49
Ahmed, HB 19
Ingold, FB 30
Hill, WR 44
Waddle, WR 43
Berrios, WR 35
Cracraft, WR 27
Ezukanma, WR 15
Smythe, TE 67
Kroft, TE 2
Lamm, T 67
Jackson, T 67
Hunt, G 67
Wynn, G 66
Eichenberg, G 1
Defense (81 snaps)
Wilkins, DT 68
Sieler, DT 65
Davis, DT 46
Pili 9
Linebackers and edge:
Baker 81
Phillips 73
Chubb 71
Van Ginkel 51
Ogbah 18
Long 17
Riley 1
Howard, CB 79
Kohou, CB 79
Apple, CB 60
Holland, S 81
Elliott, S 81
Bethel, S 9
Br. Jones, S 2
