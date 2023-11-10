Week 10: Dolphins BYE WEEK Rooting Interest

ANUFan
Club Member
Colts vs Pats - Doesn’t really matter. But Pats losing is always nice.
Browns vs Ravens - This one is obvious Browns
Packers vs Steelers - Packers for obvious reasons too.
49ers vs Jags - 49ers here.
Texans vs Bengals - Texans have been hot lately. So have the Bengals.
Lions vs Chargers - Lions
Jets vs. Raiders - Radiers
Broncos vs Bills - Broncos! If the Bills can’t win this they’re in huge trouble. Their schedule gets super hard.
I’ll post standing, records etc shortly.
