Week 10: Dolphins BYE WEEK Rooting Interest

Colts vs Pats - Doesn’t really matter. But Pats losing is always nice.

Browns vs Ravens - This one is obvious Browns

Packers vs Steelers - Packers for obvious reasons too.

49ers vs Jags - 49ers here.

Texans vs Bengals - Texans have been hot lately. So have the Bengals.

Lions vs Chargers - Lions

Jets vs. Raiders - Radiers

Broncos vs Bills - Broncos! If the Bills can’t win this they’re in huge trouble. Their schedule gets super hard.

I’ll post standing, records etc shortly.
 
