Week 10 PFF grades vs Bills

E30M3 said:
Jonah, JFC, get it together man....
He looked solid run blocking. Didn’t pay attention every rep but both the runs we sprung were to the left. Definitely liability in pass though, hopefully Jackson and Danial’s return and we can slide brewer to Savaii side which I think was the plan from the beginning.
 
Seems Bruskill as 6th OL played a good game albeit in limited snaps .. wouldn't it make sense to replace Strange with him and see how it goes ?

It's funny because I didn't see the line playing that bad or blowing crazy plays but it seems the numbers for Jonah ( 8.5 passing block rating ?? ) Strange and Borom aren't that great.
 
So basically our offensive line is two solid players (Paul and Brewer) and three non-NFL players. Also, quite alarming that Grant is getting the same snap counts are our 5th round pick!
 
Tough to see Jonah so low….I still take the PFF rankings with a grain of salt but come on buddy. Could have stayed put drafted Ratledge and scooped Gadsden later. Oh well hindsight is 20/20.
 
Tone-Loc said:
Ya. We fired our GM so hopefully draft whiffs like this will be less frequent.
 
Bonner is approaching Duke Riley territory. For some reason the coaches love these guys. But every time we are forced to play then, they absolutely stink. Too stubborn. Admit the guy is never going to be a player and try somebody else.
 
